Fredrick and Silvia Ferguson and their three children, Sophia, Fredrick and Brianna, of Ashburn, have been recognized by the Sons of the American Revolution for their good citizenship, preparing and delivering meals for a disabled Vietnam veteran and his wife dealing with health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sgt. Major John Champe Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution members Ken Bonner, Barry Schwoerer and Richard Ryan presented the family with the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal for Outstanding and Extraordinary Citizenship on Nov. 2.
According to the Sons of the American Revolution, at the height of 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, the county government’s Veterans Program Coordinator got a call for help from William “Bill” Cain, a Vietnam veteran whose wife had significant health issues. The Cains were unable to drive to get groceries or take-out and were concerned about the danger of the virus if they were to use commercial food delivery services. American Legion Post 2001 in Ashburn assembled a team of citizen volunteers to provide meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and the Fergusons took Wednesdays.
After a few months, the Monday and Friday meal providers reported they were no longer receiving requests for help. Discussions revealed that the Fergusons were providing home-cooked meals, and according to the SAR had essentially adopted the Cain family into their own.
They delivered meals to the Cains from May 2020 to June 2020, when Linda died, and continue to cook meals for Bill to this day. He attended the presentation of their award on Nov. 2.
