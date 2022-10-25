Loudoun County Transit has permanently closed the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot, affecting Route 72 bus passengers, and made changes to bus service.
Parking will no longer be provided at the lot. Carpool, vanpool and Route 72 bus riders are encouraged to use the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. Commuters can also visit loudoun.gov/parkandridelots to find other lots.
Route 72 bus passengers who have been using the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot are advised to use the new Route 72 stop at the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. This park and ride lot provides free parking.
Additionally, the Route 884 bus will no longer pick up passengers at 4 p.m. at the H and 4th Streets in Washington, DC. Instead, a new Route 885 trip will stop there at 4 p.m., with service to the Leesburg, Harmony and Purcellville Park and Ride lots. Also, a new Route 886 trip will stop there at 4 p.m. with service to the Dulles North Transit Center and Brambleton Park and Ride lot.
The Route 884 bus at the stop at 4:30 p.m. will continue.
More information on lot closures, bus service changes and schedules is online at loudoun.gov/buschanges.
