Loudoun County has launched its annual Arbor Day tree photo contest, announcing this year’s theme “trees of character.”
Entrants should provide a brief explanation of why they think the tree they photographed has a unique character, such as size, prominence, age, shape, trunk, cavity or other feature that makes it a great “tree of character.”
Entries must be an original photo taken by the entrant of a single tree or group of trees in Loudoun County. High resolution photos are encouraged, and only two entries are allowed per person or group.
Photos will be accepted through April 12, in advance of the virtual Loudoun County Arbor Day Celebration. Winners will be announced April 28.
Submit entries and find more information online at loudoun.gov/trees.
