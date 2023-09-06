Construction begins on the new Aldie Fire and Rescue Station this week, Loudoun County announced. Contractors will begin installing stormwater management controls, relocating utilities, and clearing trees along the Rt. 50 corridor west of the Rt. 15 roundabout.
The existing Aldie Fire and Rescue Station will stay in operation throughout construction. Construction is expected to finish in the first quarter of 2025.
The new 23,000-square-foot station will include apparatus bays, bunkroom facilities, a training room, a break room, restrooms and showers, food preparation and dining areas, laundry and decontamination areas, supply storage, a gear and hose drying area, a breathing apparatus air compressor room, a fitness room, offices and a repair shop.
The site will include two entrances off Rt. 50, parking areas, well and septic, lighting, landscaping and a stormwater management pond. More information is online at loudoun.gov/5343/aldie-fire-rescue-station.
