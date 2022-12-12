After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals.
According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement officers were called to a home in western Loudoun for a report of a possible alligator.
Officers from the county Department of Animal Services and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources found not only one alligator, but three, along with a caiman and seven venomous snakes, including Gaboon vipers and an 11-foot king cobra. The Gaboon viper is noted for having the longest fangs of any venomous snake and producing the most venom, and both it and the king cobra have potentially deadly bites. The nearest effective antivenom is at the Smithsonian National Zoo, where supplies are limited. The next-nearest antivenom is at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo.
Meanwhile officers found that one of the alligators was allowed to roam the property freely, and went missing for more than a week, during which time it was spotted from the vineyard. Eventually, it returned to the owner’s property and was put down. The other two alligators and the caiman were removed by the Department of Wildlife Resources due to lack of permits.
However the venomous snakes remain, with no restrictions on containment, because officers determined no such regulations exist. And according to county staff members, they are not the only such menagerie—Loudoun County Animal Services offers report investigating complaints of other venomous snakes, wolf hybrids, scorpions, and monkeys.
The proposed new ordinance would not only restrict owning and breeding those species, but others that can carry dangerous animal-borne diseases such as rabies, leprosy, tuberculosis, salmonella, hepatitis, polio, and measles. State and federal agencies, USDA-licensed zoos and DWR-licensed rehabilitators would be exempted. People who already own one of those animals would be permitted to keep it for the rest of its natural life, but would be required to provide information about the animal the Loudoun County Animal Services, so first responders can be aware if they are dispatched to that residence.
The animals proposed to be banned include primate, raccoon, skunk, wolf or wolf hybrid, coyote, squirrel, fox, leopard, panther, tiger, lion, cheetah, bear, wild cat (including bobcat, lynx and caracal, serval, ocelot) or wild cat hybrid, crocodilian (including alligators, caimans, gavials), venomous snake, venomous reptile, scorpions (other than those in the genus Pandinus); widow, recluse, funnel-web, banana/wandering, sand or trap-door spiders and tarantulas (except those native to North or South America and the Mexican redknee variety) or any other warm-blooded mammal or marsupial that can normally be found in a wild state.
The ordinance would exempt domestically bred or legally imported birds, ratites, non-venomous snakes, non-venomous reptiles, rear-fanged snakes, amphibians, fish, ferrets, rabbits, rats, mice, gerbils, chinchillas, hedgehogs, sugar gliders and guinea pigs.
Breaking the new law would be a class 4 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $250. If a restricted animal is found to be running at large, it will be confiscated, and the owner will be required to pay a fee to offset the costs of locating, capturing and housing the animal.
Similar ordinances already exist in Leesburg and Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties. Virginia law already restricts private ownership of many other wild and exotic animals, such as big cats and bears.
The county’s Animal Advisory Committee voted unanimously the recommend the proposed ordinance in November. The county Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee is scheduled to discuss the ordinance on Wednesday, Tuesday, Dec. 13. The committee can then send the ordinance to the board, where it would go through a public hearing before adoption.
Loudoun County Animal Services also plans an online public information meeting Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. More information will be posted at loudoun.gov/calendar.
(3) comments
Loudoun county doesn't have antivenom for copperheads or rattlesnakes either.
While I generally oppose intrusive government, I'm not going to quibble here. Caimans? Alligators? SNAKES!!! Why did it have to be SNAKES!!! Abd I've had enough close encounters with tarantulas as well. There is a reason I don't go back to the Amazon. Ban them all starting tomorrow.
I agree with Jonathan about intrusive government. However, I'd completely lose it if my neighbor started asking if I'd seen Fluffy, his 11 foot King. Have enough trouble with the Copperheads.
