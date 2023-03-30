Loudoun County, in coordination with the Friends of the Thomas Balch Library’s Black History Committee, has begun updating and expanding its African American Historic Architectural Resources Survey. Residents may see surveyors in their communities as they photograph and document those historic sites.
The survey is intended to document the buildings, settlements and landscapes from the history of Loudoun’s Black communities. The county has contracted with EHT Traceries, Inc. of Washington, DC to help update the survey, which was first conducted in 2004.
The county previously surveyed 210 properties related to African American history dating back to 1770. About 90% of those properties are located within 30 historically African American towns, villages, hamlets or neighborhoods. That survey also included recommendations for additional work, and the county Heritage Commission’s African American Resource Protection subcommittee compiled a list of previously unrecorded resources for the current survey.
One of the project’s goals is to create an accessible database and interactive map of those historic resources and update the Virginia Department of Historic Resources’ Virginia Cultural Resources Information System database.
For more information go to loudoun.gov/historic. See the original survey here.
