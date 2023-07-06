Loudoun County has opened applications for the Affordable Multi-Family Housing Loan Program with the release of the 2023 Notice of Funding Availability.
Affordable housing developers may apply for loans to support developing long-term affordable apartment rentals in Loudoun, to be used in conjunction with the Virginia Housing Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program and/or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 221(D)(4) mortgage insurance program. The application process is competitive. The program encourages private investment by providing gap financing to address unmet housing needs.
Project applications will receive points for project design, project readiness, development experience, budget and leverage, and consistency with the county’s housing needs, with more points for projects serving a mix of incomes below 60% Area Median Income, longer price control periods and locations close to transportation and jobs.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2.
More information about Loudoun County’s housing programs is online at loudoun.gov/housing.
I'm glad this housing initiative is taking place. Anything that shows Loudoun cares about its lower-income residents is a good thing. But I hate to see the word "affordable" bandied about. What's truly affordable is rent that doesn't exceed 30 percent of a person's income. I doubt these developers have such a magnanimous program in mind. Happy Bastille Day Loudoun!
