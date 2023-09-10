The Town of Leesburg will hold its annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday starting at 8:30 a.m. in Freedom Park.
Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, Town Council members and community members will gather for a brief remembrance ceremony in commemoration of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks.
Following the ceremony, the park, which includes the town’s 9/11 memorial, will remain open to the public until 9 p.m. for those wishing to visit the memorial on their own.
Freedom Park is located at 101 Colonel Grenata Circle.
In Purcellville, Mayor Stanley J. Milan and members of the Town Council are hosting the town’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor local first responders and the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the First Responders Monument near the historic Bush Tabernacle, located at 250 South Nursery Ave.
The guest speaker will be former Deputy Chief of the Department of Sanitation in New York City Albert Durrell, who helped oversee the clean-up at Ground Zero.
The ceremony will include participants from the Purcellville Police Department, Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company, Purcellville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Joint Honor Guard from Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, and Boy Scout Troop 163.
Purcellville Florist is donating the wreath that will be laid before the First Responders Memorial.
The 9/11 Monument in Purcellville was dedicated in 2011. The steel beam on the top of the monument is a piece of Tower Two of the World Trade Center and the base is comprised of stone from a barn near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The Town of Lovettsville will hold a Patriot’s Day Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial on the Town Square.
