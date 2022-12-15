Loudoun County will offer a third temporary trash drop-off service Saturday, Dec. 17 for Loudoun residents who were customers of Haulin’ Trash, the company that left hundreds of people without that service when it abruptly went out of business.
Residents may drop off household and yard waste at Park View High School, 400 W. Laurel Ave. in Sterling, on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The drop-off site will be in a parking lot adjacent to the school’s ballfields. The fee will be $7 per 10 bags of trash, cash only.
Recycling can be dropped off at the Sterling Park Community Recycling Center, which is also at Park View High School.
The county also warned it has not scheduled any more trash drop-off events, “as residents should have been able to procure new curbside trash service.”
Learn more about the county landfill at loudoun.gov/landfill, and about other trash hauling services at loudoun.gov/trashserviceproviders.
Those of us in Loudoun who don't have trash service must bring our refuse to the Landfill. The facility is open six days a week. Why can't these people use the landfill like the rest of us?
