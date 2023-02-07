Loudoun County Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. on Feb. 3 announced that 2023 real estate assessments are now online at loudoun.gov/parceldatabase. Printed assessment notices will be mailed to property owners this week.
Real estate tax bills are calculated based on the assessed value and the local tax rate, which the Board of Supervisors will set during its annual budget deliberations in March with a final vote expected in early April.
“We saw continued increases in sales prices of residential real estate in the county last year which peaked mid-year and began to taper off by the end of 2022,” Wertz stated. “Regarding commercial real estate, Loudoun is all about data centers which now comprise 58% of the commercial tax base and 14% of the overall value of real estate in the county.”
The county’s total taxable real estate is $129.9 billion, an increase of 14.9% over last year. The typical existing single family detached property saw a year-over-year increase in value of 7.5% and the average attached townhome was up 5.9%.
The total value of taxable commercial property in the county climbed to $31.7 billion, an increase of 22.4% compared to 2022.
Property owners who believe their assessments are incorrect may file an Application for Review with the Commissioner online at loudoun.gov/reaa by March 10. Thereafter, appeals may be made to the Board of Equalization until June 1.
(2) comments
7.5% average? Mine went up 18.6%!
The county has jacked up the assessment on my home by a totally-detached-from-reality 14.7% year over year.
For comparison purposes, I checked Zillow year over year, and they're estimating a 5.5% DECREASE in value.
It's time to hit the panic button on the LoCo county budget. It has become an all-consuming black hole for taxpayer money. I fear how many of Loudoun's families are going to pass beyond the event horizon this coming year. This will get ugly. Fast.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.