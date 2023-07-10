Loudoun County Supervisors have set a tentative schedule for their work on the new county zoning ordinance, starting with a July 26 public hearing on the latest draft of the ordinance.
The board typically does not meet in August, and county planners said they intent to offer supervisors briefings on the new zoning ordinance draft during that time. In September, county planners anticipate supervisors will begin two months of meetings on the zoning ordinance.
The proposed meeting schedule would see supervisors going through the draft zoning ordinance in 10 meetings, starting Sept. 7 and wrapping up Nov. 13, aiming to adopt the new ordinance on Nov. 20.
The Zoning Ordinance Rewrite has been underway since Sept. 19, 2019, when the previous Board of Supervisors voted to revise the regulations after passing a new county comprehensive plan. County planners then penned the first draft of a new, completely overhauled ordinance, catching it up to modern development and aiming to make it more flexible, and easier to read and interpret.
The Planning Commission handed up the draft ordinance after working through 25 meetings and two public hearings, starting on Aug. 30, 2022, and wrapping up June 8.
Supervisors have been divided on how urgently they need to pass a new zoning ordinance, with some content to let the project stretch into the next board’s term while prioritizing work such as on new standards for data centers and where they may be built. And there is more work to be done on both the zoning ordinance and the county comprehensive plan outside of that project. County planners have several other amendments to zoning and the comprehensive plan underway parallel to the main Zoning Ordinance Rewrite project. The Planning Commission also sent the draft zoning ordinance to the county board with a recommendation to take up several other planning projects, including new environmental standards for data centers and developing rules for community-scale solar facilities.
A tentative schedule presented to the board’s Transportation and Land Use Committee sees supervisors working their way through the draft ordinance by chapter:
- Sept. 7: Chapter 1, Introduction, and Chapter 2, Zoning districts
- Sept. 11: Uses in Urban, Suburban, Office and Industrial Zoning Districts, Chapters 3, 4 and 12
- Sept. 25: Uses in Rural, Transition, and Joint Land Management Area Districts, Chapter 3, 4 and 12
- Oct. 2: Chapter 5, Overlay Districts, and Chapter 6, Natural and Environmental Resources
- Oct. 12: Chapter 7, Development Standards
- Oct. 16: Chapter 8, Signs
- Oct. 23: Chapter 9, Attainable Housing
- Oct. 30: Chapter 10, Procedures; Chapter 11, Officials, Boards, and Commissions; and Appendix C, Flexible Regulations
- Nov. 3: Post the board’s draft zoning ordinance with revisions up to date (not a meeting)
- Nov. 13: Wrap up, any additional revisions
- Nov. 20: Vote to adopt the new Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance, including any grandfathering rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.