Loudoun Water representatives reported strong finances, plans for rate increases, and progress on major projects at their annual report to the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee Jan. 10.
It was also the first annual report to the panel since the water utility resumed billing late fees and disconnecting water service for nonpayment in May 2022. Loudoun Water had suspended late fees and disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
General Manager Carla Burleson said the utility offers payment plans to people having trouble paying their bills and is participating in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and payment processor Promise. The program offers assistance for residents behind on their water and sewer bills, subject to income requirements—no more than $41,628 annual gross income for a household of four.
Loudoun Water is in the process of increasing its water and sewer rates and availability charges by 3% each for three years, with the first increases going into effect January 1, 2022, followed by another increase that went into effect this January and another next January.
And while Loudoun Water has lower water rates and sewer rates than Prince William and Fairfax counties and the Town of Leesburg, it has higher residential availability charges, the charge for a new connection, than any of those comparators. In 2023, water and sewer availability charges for a residential connection add up to $16,858, according to the utility’s report.
“That is really indicative of the fairly young system that is still growing and in need of critical infrastructure to meet the expansion needs,” Burleson said.
Loudoun Water is also working on a number of projects to address water services concerns in the county, including in 2022 wrapping up the first phase of a project in the historically Black community Howardsville in western Loudoun. Burleson said those properties can now connect to the system.
“It’s life-changing when somebody has the dignity of being able to use the facilities and run the water in their house,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said.
Work continues on water and wastewater projects in Paeonian Springs, Waterford and Unison. And Loudoun Water is nearly done designing the county portion of a project to provide water to homes in Broad Run Farms affected by toxic chemical leaks from the Hidden Lane Landfill, a federal Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site. The county is waiting on the EPA to move ahead on its part of the project, Burleson said.
“We’re still working with EPA, because we need to line these projects up, we can’t get ahead of them, but when they’re ready, we’re ready,” she said.
Burleson also reported the utility posted a clean audit and continues to hold triple-A credit ratings, which will help the utility finance its five-year, $670 million capital budget. That budget includes ongoing work on the new Reservoir Park at Beaverdam, where construction began in October in partnership with NOVA Parks. A grand opening is planned in spring or summer of 2024. Currently, water access is closed and water levels in the reservoir have been lowered for that construction work.
The utility is also working to expand the capacity of the Broad Run Water Reclamation Facility from 10 million gallons per day to 15 million, expected to finish in 2024. The utility has already begun planning for another phase of expansion to 30 million gallons a day.
Meanwhile, the new Milestone Reservoir, the plan to fill a retired Luck Stone quarry with water, is still being designed and is expected to be completed in 2027. It will store 1.25 billion gallons of water.
Loudoun Water operates under state authority and is funded through customer and developer fees, but is governed by a nine-member board appointed by the Board of Supervisors.
