Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn announced Thursday on Facebook that he will not seek reelection in 2023, ending a career in elected office that began in with a special election in 1990 in a very different Loudoun.
That was when Zurn won a seat representing the Sterling District on the county Board of Supervisors, 1,473 votes to 548. He went on to win the next general election and served on the county board for six years before winning the 1995 election for county treasurer.
He is now in his seventh term as treasurer, a post he has held for 27 years—28 by the time his term is up at the end of next year.
“During that time I have always tried to put taxpayers first along with the fiscal health of the County. During my tenure, we moved from a single A bond rating to AAA+. I have seen the population grow from 90,000 to over 420,000. The budget has grown from $500 million to $4.5 billion,” Zurn wrote. “In this job, I have been through three recessions, investing County funds without ever incurring a loss of taxpayers monies. Currently we invest over $1 billion dollars of which I singularly approve each and every investment. I helped to write the County fiscal policies as well as the Investment policy. Most recently, we became the only jurisdiction in the Commonwealth to bill and collect for incorporated Towns. I could go on but it will suffice to say I am proud of the work I have done over the years.”
He also pointed to his record of never having lost an election, and no opponent ever coming with 14 points of catching him.
“I like to think that was my report card of what the voters thought of the job I was doing. Most of all, I have enjoyed my job and the people that I have worked with over the years. I never forget it is the people working with me who make me look good,” he wrote.
But now, he wrote “there comes a time to consider life after work.”
“It has been one heck of a ride and I am thankful to the voters, my fellow workers and most of all God, I never envisioned this path but the Lord blessed me and guided me along the way,” he wrote. “I am thankful for the opportunity to have served and will always cherish the memories of all the great people I have encountered along the way. What the next chapter will hold I do not know, but truly look forward to experiencing whatever the future brings.”
Loudoun Now has contacted Zurn for comment.
