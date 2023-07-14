Inova Loudoun Hospital trauma nurse and trauma educator Jordan Tyczka on July 13 was recognized as the National Trauma Nurse of the Year.
Tyczka received the 2023 Distinguished Trauma Certified Registered Nurse Award from the Board of Certifications for Emergency Nursing. Tyczka, now the hospital’s Trauma Program Director, is one of 7,000 nurses nationwide to hold the TCRN certification and the only one to receive the award this year, making her the trauma nurse of the year.
“It feels a little surreal. It still hasn’t really sunk in especially at the magnitude of what this means,” she said Thursday after receiving the award in front of her family and Inova colleagues. “But for me, I know on a personal level it’s just the validation of everything I’ve worked for. It’s everything I’ve done, it was all meant to be, I’m here for a reason, I do this for a reason and it’s recognized and for a profession that is completely fine not being recognized it feels really good.”
Tyczka, the daughter of a retired emergency room nurse and a retired biomedical director, started her nursing career 16 years ago in Columbia, SC. While there, at the age of 21 she had her first experience with a trauma patient that she said forever changed her life.
She described a young woman coming into the hospital with a large wound on her leg after a boating accident.
“I watched the symphony begin. Nurses and doctors on every side of the patient took 16 minutes to resuscitate her, stabilize her and get her off to the operating room,” she said. “Sixteen minutes and my life felt changed. I knew I wanted to get good at this.”
She said she began studying to become a trauma certified nurse.
When she began her career at Inova Loudoun Hospital in 2017 the trauma program was brand new, and there were only a handful of trauma-certified registered nurses at the hospital.
“When I first started here, mind you with two whole TCRN’s, trauma may or may not have been considered a four-letter word,” Tyczka said.
It’s different six years later she said, now nurses seek her out and tell her about their plans to get the trauma care certification.
“That is what certification has done, it has engaged an entire hospital of non-trauma nurses to become forces for trauma care,” she said. “The best days are when I get to touch a patient. The next best days are when I hear about a nurse who achieved TCRN.”
Since Tyczka has been at Inova Loudoun more than 80 nurses have earned their trauma care certification and another 50 plan to sit for the exam this year, according to Board of Certifications for Emergency Nursing Director of Marketing and Communications Hilde Marnul. She credited Tyczka for that because of her passion, and her role as a trauma nurse educator in which she is responsible for educating nurses and encouraging them to get certified in trauma care.
Marnul pointed out that Tyczka’s exam prep zoom lectures are viewed by hundreds of Loudoun nurses as well as other nurses throughout the Inova hospital system. She also spoke about Tyczka’s “innovative trauma escape room” that Marnul said has helped nurses “learn and retain knowledge in a knowledge-rich and exciting environment.”
She said one of the goals in starting a trauma program at the hospital was to keep patients in Loudoun rather than having to transport them to other hospitals that were trauma centers.
“Nothing is worse than having yourself or a family member injured and have to drive to them every day to another county that’s 25 minutes away. Over the last two years it’s really shifted, and we were able to keep all of these patients.”
Tyczka said that means the trauma nurses at Inova Loudoun are prepared to handle whatever is thrown at them.
“These nurses have studied this craft and this art and they know how to take care of you should you have what will be the most horrible day of your life. We are going to make sure you are going to be well taken care of in Loudoun County,” she said.
Marnul said in order for someone to be named a distinguished award winner, a nurse needs to demonstrate that they are experienced in their practice but also demonstrate a commitment to supporting other nurses as they work to achieve their board certification.
Lindsay Schoem, a fellow trauma nurse and friend of Tyczka, nominated her for the award. She said at first she made a list of all of her strengths and accomplishments to make sure Tyczka stood out to the board, then realized with all she had done she would stand out on her own.
“I was not alone in recognizing how special Jordan is,” she said.
She said Tyczka’s passion and determination to provide education and training to other nurses stood out.
“Jordan is admired by everyone, she’s compassionate toward all, professional in the manner in which she goes about doing what she does best. She is a dedicated TNCC [trauma nurse core course] instructor who holds review classes and lectures for the TCRN exam,” Schoem said. “She will visit different units in the hospital to educate day and night and is very active in the community providing training and education to our EMS partners, various community members and schools in the area.”
Board of Supervisor Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At large) presented Tyczka with a resolution from the Board of Supervisors recognizing her as the National Trauma Nurse of the Year.
The Board of Certifications for Emergency Nursing is an independent, not-for-profit organization that develops and delivers national certification programs for emergency, transport, and trauma nurses, according to its website.
