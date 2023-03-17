Striking Loudoun Transit employees will return to work Monday, March 20, the Amalgamated Transit Union has announced, despite not yet winning all the concessions they have pushed for from county transit contractor Keolis North America.
ATU Director of Joint Industry Councils & Collective Bargaining John Lyons announced the decision in a letter Friday. He wrote members of ATU Local 689 offer unconditionally to return to work, but that the decision does not mean they are accepting a contract offer.
Loudoun Transit employees have been on strike since January, as the union has battled with Keolis the contractor’s decision to cut back employee benefits, and to continue paying local bus drivers much less than commuter bus drivers. That was disparity that existed under the previously separate local and commuter bus contracts, which were combined into one five-year, $101 million contract which Keolis won.
ATU spokesman Matt Girardi said the end of the strike does not mean the union has given up.
“Thankfully, we were able to get Keolis to a place where they offered major concessions on their economics, to the point where we wanted our members, frankly, to reap the benefits of what they fought so hard for,” he said. “They’ve been out there for over two months now in the bitterest cold of winter, and we wanted to make sure that they were able to enjoy some of what they were able to get.”
Because Keolis has declared an impasse in negotiations, he said, under labor law the workers can get some of the benefits Keolis included in their final offer despite not yet signing a collective bargaining agreement with the company.
“We are going to continue to try to bargain. We have said before and I will say again that we do not believe that we are at an impasse,” he said. “We believe that there is still room for us to bargain, and we look forward to Keolis coming back to the table and dealing with us as we have been dealing with them: in good faith, even through all the frustration.”
Union members have said Keolis has refused to negotiate. Girardi said throughout the strike, the union only had one in-person, face-to-face negotiation with Keolis representatives.
And he pointed to a recent agreement with the Teamsters union in Prince William County, which had also gone on strike against Keolis. There, transit agency OmniRIde also provide local and commuter buses.
“In their contract it says—that the Teamsters decided to vote on—it is one scale for all drivers, all CDL drivers. So if Keolis is willing to do that there, again, I’m confused about why they would break industry standard and segregate CDL drivers into different categories over here,” Girardi said.
Union members had also pushed county supervisors to support their strike by leveraging the fines laid out in Keolis’s contract for failing to provide service. Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said that was the one area where she pushed back against the union. She said Keolis already is not being paid for scheduled bus trips that don’t run.
“My bigger concern and my bigger issue was, if we fined Keolis and it stood up in court… after 90 days, Keolis could have just severed the contract altogether, and at that point, now we’re back to the beginning,” she said. She said that would mean issuing a new request for proposals, hiring a new contractor, and holding a new union election.
“It would take us probably 18 months to get back to this place,” she said.
With the strike ending, Loudoun commuter buses, which have been parked due to reduced staffing, will likely get back on the road.
“It’s been a tough, tough time to watch, and I have so much respect for our ATU workers, who were always willing to be at the table and keep talking,” Randall said. “But they’ve also made a calculation that they need to take care of their workers, so they’re going back, hoping that showing this good faith effort to Keolis will bring Keolis back to the table.”
