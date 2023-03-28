Salamander Resort and the Town of Middleburg on April 11 will host a day of panels and speakers from across business, conservation, tourism and government around Loudoun to outline the ways the county’s rural west and suburban east complement one another—and tools to keep them in balance.
The ‘Loudoun Together’ summit was born as a strategic initiative of the Middleburg Town Council. Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton said it begins with exploring the balance between east and west in Loudoun—“let’s remind ourselves of some of the things that really make Loudoun great.”
“To understand all these things, there’s a lot of education that has to happen, especially how the western side and the eastern side are not opposed to one another,” Littleton said. “They actually complement each other, and if we lose that balance of the benefits of both that help offset the other side of that equation, then … we could put the county’s long-term future in jeopardy.”
And he said for local governments, managing that balance boils down to land planning and zoning.
“This is really around land planning and bringing some innovative tools to the table that could help maintain the balance that we have, and that balance ties into everything beyond just the beautiful open space that we have in the west,” he said. “It ties to our taxes, it ties to our schools, it ties to the infrastructure or lack of infrastructure.”
The summit will feature panels and talks with speakers like Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson, agricultural and craft beverage business owners, town mayors, Piedmont Environmental Council President Chris Miller, JK Moving founder and major conservation easement investor Chuck Kuhn, and a keynote speech from retired longtime congressman Frank Wolf, who represented Loudoun and the 10th Congressional District for 34 years from 1981 to 2015.
Littleton said he hopes the summit will bring together stakeholders and decision makers from across the county, and already organizers have reached out to everyone in office in Loudoun or running for it this year, he said.
The summit will also feature some ideas from other places for protecting rural spaces, such as a talk from Montgomery County, MD Agricultural Land Preservation Program Administrator Mike Scheffel. Montgomery County’s programs for preserving undeveloped and agricultural land, such as its green bank and its transfer of development rights program, are often held up as an example for other localities. Littleton said the discussions at the Loudoun Together summit can help hash out what’s right for Loudoun.
And he said the summit is only the beginning—if anything comes out of it, the next step will be putting those ideas into action.
“If we don’t focus on making sure that those options and opportunities are available, 20-30 years from now we’re just going to look like Fairfax, and I don’t think the vast majority of people in Loudoun County want to basically be an urbanized end-to-end county,” Littleton said. “Bringing some of those opportunities to the table that we’re not currently using really can allow us to have the best of both worlds.”
The Loudoun Together summit will be Tuesday, April 11, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include breakfast and lunch, with all proceeds donated to Seven Loaves Services in Middleburg. Learn more and buy tickets at loudountogethersummit.com.
