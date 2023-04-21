Loudoun County will hire a consultant to come up with suggestions on reducing Dulles Airport jet noise over Brambleton homes.
Meanwhile, county staff members are working out how to get the Federal Aviation Administration to answer letters from the home of Washington, DC’s international airport.
Some of the difficulty in reducing the noise from flights low over the Birchwood at Brambleton neighborhood comes from assessing who has oversight—the FAA or the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles—staff members reported to the Board of Supervisors Transportation and Land Use Committee on Wednesday. Principal Planner Josh Peters said county staff met with MWAA staff earlier this month, where they were told in general, MWAA is responsible for air traffic control on the ground, and the FAA is responsible in the air, with the handoff generally happening on the ground.
County staff members plan to hire an aviation consultant to offer technical guidance, take part in any county meetings with the FAA, conduct modeling to isolate how much of the airport noise is coming from the runway pointed at Brambleton, and come up with options to reduce that noise, including new rules for planes taking off from that runway. Those would be proposed to the FAA and MWAA.
And Peters said the MWAA staff said they’d heard the FAA has received the county’s letter and email seeking dialogue on noise at the airport, and which have never been answered. The staff report prepared for the committee details a long runaround from the FAA with no answer yet.
According to the report, the county staff first sent a letter to Acting Administrator Billy Nolen, copying both Virginia senators, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10), MWAA President and CEO Jack Potter and MWAA State and Local Government Affairs Manager Michael Cooper. They followed up by an email to Nolen’s direct address obtained through their federal lobbyist.
That correspondence was forwarded to FAA Eastern Region Noise Ombudsman Veda Simmons, the FAA’s designated Community Engagement Officer, joined by a mailed letter from County Administrator Tim Hemstreet asking the office for help or to forward the message to the appropriate office.
The county staff’s email to Veda got an automated response telling them the noise ombudsman no longer accepts noise complaints by email, directing them to an online form. They filled out that form and are still waiting on a response.
The next step, Assistant County Administrator Joe Kroboth said, is to start ringing the phones.
“I find it kind of hard that we haven't been successful in making that connection,” Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) said, suggesting getting federal lawmakers involved. Kroboth said county staff have been in regular contact with Loudoun’s representatives in Congress.
“We are asking them to not descend on the [FAA] staff and hopefully allow our request for engagement to be successful before the federal elected officials force the staff at the FAA, so that we hopefully will build a level of trust and working relationship with the FAA,” Kroboth said. But he said they are keeping Wexton’s office and the senators in the loop.
“There’s a lot of turmoil in FAA right now, and with all the recent things that have happened at airports, near misses on the ground and that sort of thing, I can see that they've got their plate full. I understand that,” committee Chair Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn), a retired U.S. Air Force aviator, said. “That said, the message I think for this committee is, we're not going to go away.”
And he pointed out the noise problem will only affect more people, as Brambleton continues to build out under plans approved before the county updated its airport noise maps.
