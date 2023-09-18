Loudoun Therapeutic Riding teamed up with Northrop Grumman and the Lovettsville/Waterford Ruritans on Sunday to showcase its equine-assisted veterans programs and to offer a place for veterans and organizations to come together to build camaraderie and network.
It was the second annual Heroes First Fair.
Lovettsville/Waterford Ruritan Board of Director Chuck Hedges presented a $1,000 check to the riding center, which relies on donations to provide its services and take care of the horses.
“We are delighted, really absolutely delighted to support this organization,” he said. “It helps develop community, and in 2023 you’ve got the right and you’ve got the left, but you don’t have community, so it’s so important to have community.”
Hedges, who is also an avid rider, said when a person rides they have to keep their mind ahead of the horse.
“Riding is so important for your physical body and the unity with the animal is something very special. You don’t just get on a horse like you do a motorcycle, it takes years to develop that relationship,” he said.
Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Scott Fuller, a member of Loudoun Therapeutic Riding board, talked about the work being done in the county to bring veterans and first responder organizations together to get to know the services offered to them.
“There are a lot of great organizations for folks to network and to see what is available to them,” he said. “It’s all about networking, and when you get veterans together their networks are really big.”
One of those organizations on Sunday was Veterans Moving Forward, a nonprofit that trains and provides service dogs to veterans at no cost to them or their family, according to President and CEO Kerri Kline.
Kline said their offices are here in Loudoun but they work with clients all over the country. She said they begin training a dog at eight weeks old for the next 18 months to two years to be a service dog. Dogs are trained to do tasks like alert for a seizure, alert for PTSD, mobility alerts, and retrieval skills like getting medicine. She said once they place the dog with a veteran, they make sure the two are compatible both in personality and in the tasks the veteran needs.
In addition to providing service dogs, they also train and provide therapy facility dogs and emotional support dogs.
Kline said they typically work with Labradors for that type of work, but have worked with other dogs in the past.
“Labs were bred to help man, they are eager to please, you can put them anywhere, they are great with children and they are the right size too that they can help with mobility,” she said.
She said they have 10 dogs in training and have placed four so far, with a goal to place one more before the year ends. She said they have two ready to be placed in 2024 as well.
Other organizations on Sunday included Northrup Grumman, Boulder Crest of Virginia, Beckner Counseling, Everymind (Serving Together), The Choice Group, ECPI University, several Loudoun County VFW and American Legion Posts, Loudoun County Community Veterans Engagement Board and the Marine League.
Fuller said he’s personally witnessed how the therapeutic riding services have helped veterans.
“[Loudoun Therapeutic Riding] offers a place of security and comfort. When I came out here for the first time and saw the veterans in action, there were three different people with three unique stories, and they were all in their shell. But when they got together, the bantering started and the rivalry started. What vets do is, we make fun of each other, but in a good way,” he said. “They didn’t know each other but the commonality of serving and having served together just brought them together and they didn’t even ride. All they did was groom the horses and talk.”
Fuller said there are about 15 veterans who currently ride at the riding center at no cost. He said veterans are sponsored by the Wounded Warrior Project and Northrup Grumman.
Loudoun Therapeutic Riding uses equine assisted activities to help wounded service men and women in recovery, according to its website. Participants of the program are often diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury.
Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Executive Director Laura Smith said they are the gold standard in care with their certified staff and programs.
“We have fortunate to have Mary Jo Beckman who is a retired naval commander as one of our driving instructors,” she said, pointing out just one of the many certified and highly trained staff members.
Beckman is a Master Therapeutic Riding Instructor and a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International certified driving instructor, according to Smith.
Smith herself a lifelong horse person has worked with veterans at two different riding centers. She certified as an Equine Specialist in Mental Health and Learning 14 years ago.
“We try to create a safe space for everybody both physically and emotionally,” she said. “We don’t care where you are on your journey, you are welcome here and we have something to offer to help people find their way and using horses to do that.”
In addition to services for veterans the riding center offers no cost therapeutic riding and carriage driving services for children and adults with disabilities and services to senior citizens to help with memory and improve fine motor skills.
Loudoun Therapeutic Riding was founded in 1974 as a pilot study for therapeutic riding. It is the oldest program of its kind in Virginia. Current programming includes therapeutic riding and driving, Equine Services for Heroes (veterans) and Silver Spurs (seniors), Equine Assisted Learning and Hippotherapy.
