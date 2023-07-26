Ten Loudoun teachers took part in a two-day computer programing boot camp taught in part by three students July 17 and 18 at J. Lupton Simpson Middle School.
The Python Boot Camp was hosted by computer science teacher John Chapin joined by Ananya Sista, Deep Mangrulkar and Kiersten Engen, three rising seniors from the Academies of Loudoun.
“As a student who was lucky enough to gain most of my programming experience from my teacher. I know how important it is to have instruction with hands-on learning rather than a PowerPoint presentation,” Sista said. “Introducing teachers to the basic fundamentals of Python using hands-on learning is a transformative experience that can empower their students, who will also be taught with such methods.”
Teachers were from middle and high schools where introduction to computer science, computer science foundations and a new course called data science are taught.
The “upskilling” of teachers was an idea Chapin and division Supervisor of Computer Science Nick Grzeda came up with a few years ago.
“Many times, teachers are so focused on the teaching of computer science that they do not get the opportunity to actually do coding,” Chapin said. “This course gives the teachers the opportunity to get experience with hands-on coding using a curriculum that they can utilize in the classroom.”
Grzeda said he was happy to see the idea realized with this group of teachers.
“Our teachers are hungry to learn how to program so that they can be better instructors for our students, and Dr. Chapin’s expertise and high-quality teaching experience can provide them with the skills they need,” he said.
The Python Boot Camp was the kick-off event for a week of summer professional development experiences held at the AWS Think Big Space at J. Lupton Simpson Middle School. Later in the week, teachers were trained in Minecraft Education and LEGO Robotics. The division’s Computer Science Office will host future sessions and Boot Camps during the 2023-24 school year.
