Two major public employee unions in Loudoun are moving closer to negotiating their first-ever collective bargaining agreements—which will also be some of the first negotiations of their kind in the state under legislation that went into effect in 2021.
On Friday, Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan informed Loudoun County Public Schools that the association has gathered signatures from a majority of the school district’s licensed employees, starting a clock for the School Board to vote on whether to permit collective bargaining. The LEA seeks to bargain on behalf of state-licensed employees like teachers and school counselors, but has faced delays gathering enough signatures and roadblocks thrown up by the school district.
Meanwhile, the Loudoun Career Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 3756, has already held preliminary talks with the county government to set the ground rules for its negotiations, which are set to start late next month.
Sullivan gave the district an affidavit affirming that LEA has collected signatures from 51% of licensed employees and a resolution approving collective bargaining written by the LEA for the School Board to consider. Under state law, turning in that notice starts a 120-day clock for the School Board to vote on whether to pursue collective bargaining, but it is not required to extend collective bargaining rights.
“At this point it’s in the School Board’s hands,” Sullivan said.
It has been a long road to that letter.
The LEA has been working to implement collective bargaining since a state law went into effect in 2021 allowing local government bodies to adopt collective bargaining ordinances. The association sent a letter in October 2021 informing the School Board it had obtained all the necessary membership in the form of authorization cards signed by educators; the division argued it needed to verify the accuracy of the information before moving forward. The LEA proposed hiring a third party to keep the information on those cards confidential; Sullivan said the association had promised those who signed up that their information would not go into the hands of division employees.
The LEA continued to gather signatures and in May 2022 confirmed the numbers of licensed employees provided by the school district did not include licensed staff assigned to the administration building, increasing the number of signatures they would be required to gather for a majority. With the Jan. 27 notification that it has collected enough signatures, LEA has again proposed hiring a third party to verify them.
“We are in the process of working on how to do that, and that doesn’t mean there can’t be some LCPS staff watching while that happens, but they won’t be touching them or looking at them,” Sullivan said.
She said they are getting pushback and that a lawyer for the Virginia Education Association, a statewide union of teachers and school employees, is in talks with division attorney Robert Falconi to reach an agreement. But Sullivan said, regardless of the certification process, within 120 days there needs to be a vote on a resolution.
That timeline puts a vote in May, possibly around the same time the board will be finishing up its fiscal year 2024 budget process.
“The timing is kind of stinky. It makes me kind of sweat,” Sullivan said.
Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith estimated in his Jan. 10 budget presentation the school district would need to allocate $3.5 million and 14 full time staff to implement collective bargaining, and to do that the School Board would have to ask the Board of Supervisors for more money. Sullivan said she thinks that’s a scare tactic, and both the cost and the staff needs are inflated. She said the LEA has found other school divisions that administer collective bargaining without additional staff, or only one additional staffer.
And, Sullivan said she believes there is enough support from the Board of Supervisors that it will fund whatever amount is required for the school division.
“If LCPS said we need $300,000 or whatever amount, [the Board of Supervisors] will work to make that happen if a resolution is passed. We want to make sure all the School Board members know that. I don’t want that to be a thing of concern with them passing the budget,” she said.
The next hurdle, if the School Board agrees to pass a collective bargaining ordinance, will be a secret ballot vote among licensed employees on which organization should represent them in negotiations—for example, the LEA. And the association is already working toward bargaining for another set of employees, classified employees who do not hold state education licenses, including bus drivers, bus attendants and custodial staff.
“This is step one of at least five and it’s not over yet. We have more to do and once the ball gets rolling more classified employees can become part of the classified unit,” she said. “I hope we get to the certification process quickly and keep moving forward and get toward the election. It’s going to take time to prepare employees to know what is expected.”
Loudoun firefighters union president John Myers, speaking from Nevada where he is getting training on collective bargaining to prepare for his meetings with the county, said the union hopes to have an agreement in place by December, in time to be included in the next annual county budget. In fact, the firefighters union, which has close to 600 members, has been ready to negotiate for some time, but put off petitioning the government while the department sorted out an issue with officer pay scales—filing the petition would have frozen those pay scales pending a collective bargaining agreement.
The firefighters union turned in a petition in June 2022, signed by close to 90% of the county’s career firefighters, according to Myers. That petition was verified by Loudoun’s labor relations administrator, a third-party contractor. But county supervisors didn’t wait to be petitioned by their employees to adopt a collective bargaining ordinance; in December 2021 Loudoun became one of the first counties in the state to adopt one.
Loudoun’s firefighters will be among the first in Virginia to begin collective bargaining. Before those negotiations begin, Myers said, the union is hiring an independent company to conduct an anonymous survey of members to see what’s important to them. And, he said, it’s a three-year contract, “so you need to be careful what you ask for.”
