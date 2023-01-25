Tuesday began and ended with demonstrations by public servants in unions.
On Tuesday morning, Amalgamated Transit Union International President John Costa, Secretary-Treasurer Kenneth Kirk and Executive Vice President Yvette Trujillo joined demonstrating ATU Local 689 members, entering the second week of the Loudoun Transit strike. The union and the county’s transit contractor, Keolis North America, have not budged in a battle over cut benefits and better pay for local bus drivers, who were paid less than commuter bus drivers under a previous, separate contract.
“I am proud to be here with you today. Your strength and solidarity is sending a strong message to Keolis, a French company, that we demand a fair and just contract that allows you to provide for your families. They called us heroes during the pandemic, but are treating us like zeroes,” Costa said, according to the union. “You have the full support of your International, and together we will hold the line until we get what we deserve.”
Tuesday night, the Leesburg Town Council—not a party to the contract—weighed in with a letter penned by council member Zach Cummings urging Keolis to go back to the bargaining table.
“Many of our residents in Leesburg use the public transit system and we urge you to work toward a solution that restores service to our residents and honors your employees who work to safely deliver people to and from their destinations,” the letter reads. “It is imperative that you work to find solutions to protect your employees’ wages and benefits. More importantly, we urge you to find solutions to ensure employees are properly scheduled throughout their work day, ensuring safety for your drivers and the public. Safety must always be our top priority.”
The Town Council voted 5-1-1 to send the letter, with council member Patrick Wilt opposed and Todd Cimino-Johnson absent.
“The public bus system is vital for Leesburg and Loudoun County residents,” Cummings stated after the vote. “As a council, we’re urging Keolis to return to the negotiating table and work toward a solution that ensure the drivers earn fair wages, benefits, and scheduling that ensures safety for drivers and riders.”
With the strike on and limited staffing, commuter bus service and Silver Line bus service are shut down, while local bus service routes are slightly limited.
And Tuesday night, Loudoun Education Association members, who have pushed the School Board to allow collective bargaining for more than a year, rallied once again.
“We are here to show the school board and the community the strong support for educators to be part of the decision making for our students and colleagues,” LEA President Sandy Sullivan said. “When it comes to students, we want—we need—educators to be at the heart of the decision making. Who knows our students and their needs better than the educators who work with them day in and day out? Decisions are constantly being made which deeply impact our students, decisions are constantly made which impact us and our colleagues. Our voices are important, our voices are needed. Our voices must be heard. Collective bargaining makes this happen.”
At the rally she said six School Board members support collective bargaining. The General Assembly passed legislation in 2021 enabling localities to bargain with public employee unions if they choose.
A School Board vote has been delayed since January 2022 and will face its next deadline in February.
The LEA is tasked with getting signatures from a majority of employees saying they favor collective bargaining before opening a dialogue with the School Board. The association sent a letter in October 2021 that it had obtained all the necessary membership in the form of authorization cards signed by educators, but the division argued it needed to verify the accuracy of the information before moving forward. Many teachers and staff members objected to that review, citing privacy concerns.
Things sat stagnant for several months, with COVID-19 exacerbating staffing issues. In May 2022, the LEA confirmed it had miscalculated its membership numbers and in June, the board approved a 90-day extension to get the required signatures. That was extended again in August to 180 days to ensure the signatures already gathered don’t expire. The 180-day extension expires at the beginning of February.
The School Board is not required to extend collective bargaining rights even if a majority of members support it.
The budgetary impact remains a factor. The school division’s adopted fiscal year 2022 budget included $2 million and 12 staff positions to administer collective bargaining, had the School Board decided to launch it. The proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, which the School Board was deliberating Tuesday night, does not include funding to support collective bargaining.
Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith estimated the school district would need to add 14 full-time staff and $3.5 million dollars to the budget to begin collective bargaining.
Teachers at the School Board meeting Tuesday urged the board to do that.
“Collective bargaining is not all about the money. It’s about establishing collaborative relationships between LCPS and its staff,” high school government teacher Jeff Dunn said. “It’s about creating a culture of ownership by teachers and other staff and developing a strategy of improvement whether in areas of staff retention, curriculum and instruction, grading policy, equity, staff calendars, you name it.”
“It’s a simple fact that the more we are given what we need as professionals, the more our students benefit,” said retired middle school special education math teacher Steven Myer. “I’m for collective bargaining because as professionals we need a seat at the table so we can do better at what we do.”
Sullivan said at the School Board meeting they had reached their “50% plus one goal” and plan to send a certification letter to the board later this week with a timeline to vote on a resolution.
The Board of Supervisors, too, will decide this year whether to fund collective bargaining administration in its next annual budget. Last year, supervisors cut that expense—estimated at a half million dollars—out of the current budget, forwarding it to the next.
“Collective bargaining is not all about the money..."
Yes it is. It's always about the money. It'd be refreshing to see one of these people just admit it, instead of all the other extraneous reasons they throw out.
