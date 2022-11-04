Loudoun supervisors have voted to rezone Dulles International Airport from a long outdated residential use to an industrial district, a step toward permitting an 835-acre, 100-megawatt solar array at the airport.
They showed less interest in a push from environmental groups to build most of those solar panels atop existing structures, sparing the nearly 80 acres of wetlands and hundreds of acres of old-growth forest that would be destroyed for the project.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and Dominion Energy plan the solar array alongside a 50-megawatt battery system, switchyard, and substation, along with plans for a smaller solar system on the economy parking directly powering the airport and new electric buses and fleet vehicles at the airport.
The Piedmont Environmental Council, the Loudoun Wildlife Foundation and other groups have urged county supervisors and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to get as many of those solar panels as possible over buildings, parking garages and parking lots, citing the airports authority’s estimate that it could generate about 80 percent of the 100-megawatt plans that way. They argue that could greatly reduce the footprint of the ground-mounted solar arrays planned on the undeveloped southwestern area of airport property.
Supervisors argued the solar arrays will still be a net positive despite the loss of the forest.
“I do think that what PEC brought up was good to know, and I certainly hope that there is a willingness to do tree plantings in other areas… but I also know that there is more than one way to address environmental concerns,” Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said.
“I appreciate there was a lot of discussion about the trees. I would just point out that the airports authority can take down trees whenever it wants to on its own property as it is today,” Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said.
But the county may still seek some environmental oversight of the project. Supervisors so far have not passed another change to county zoning that would allow the solar array by-right; under the new zoning, it would be permitted as a special exception, a process that requires approval from the county board. Those approvals often come with other agreements geared toward reducing a project’s impact on public resources like roads and schools or on the environment.
A possible change to the industrial zoning district to allow utility-scale solar by-right on parcels of at least 500 acres is slated for discussion in committee.
The international airport and its zoning have never matched, but that hasn’t been a problem before—state law exempts the airports authority from local zoning oversight for purposes of operating the airport. The airports authority argued the solar project is also exempt from zoning oversight, but Loudoun County attorneys and zoning officials say it is, pointing out it will feed into Dominion’s larger grid.
Supervisors approved the rezoning unanimously on Nov. 1.
Solar Array Could Offset Carbon Impact Within a Year
Federal reports on energy industry emissions and United Nations estimates of how much carbon forests absorb and store indicate the solar array could offset the carbon dioxide impact of losing the forest in its first year.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration calculated that in 2020, solar arrays in Virginia generated 22.6% of their listed capacity. At that rate, a 100-megawatt solar array would generate 197,976 megawatt-hours a year with close to no carbon emissions beyond those associated with installation. Over a normal 30-year lifespan it would generate more than 5.9 million megawatt-hours, or 5.9 terawatt-hours.
The EIA also calculated that in 2020, Virginia’s power grid emitted 679 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt-hour generated. At that rate, generating 197,976 megawatt-hours with the state’s current mix of sources instead of solar would emit about 60,975 metric tons of carbon dioxide.
Estimates for how much carbon forests absorb and store vary widely. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is on the low end, calculating an average acre of U.S. forest absorbs 0.84 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, or about 701.4 metric tons across 835 acres such as the airport project.
Figures from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicate globally, temperate forests such as those in Virginia store about 62 metric tons of carbon per acre, about one-third of that in vegetation and two-thirds of that in the soil. Based on that estimate, 51,770 metric tons of carbon are stored on the land Dominion is eyeing for the project.
Based on those most recent figures, with a net carbon savings of more than 60,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, even Dominion less space-efficient solar array plan is likely to offset the carbon impact of losing the forest within its first full year of operations.
That does not consider other environmental effects such as destruction of wetlands and wildlife habitats.
How much of the forest’s carbon is released when the forest is cut down depends on what happens to it after it’s removed; the IPCC notes the potential for using wood products from those forests to keep more of the carbon they store locked away. The U.S. Forest Service timbers or thins forests and allows them to regrow as part of its management strategy, allowing the forest to absorb more carbon as new trees grow. The Forest Service notes that the carbon stored in those harvested trees stays locked away for longer if they wind up being used in furniture, construction materials are in a landfill.
