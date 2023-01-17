Loudoun County supervisors tonight will once again consider a resolution adopting “Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” of the county government, this time planning to vote.
The proposed resolution first came to the board in December, when supervisors decided to hold off on a vote to give members more time to deliberate. At the time, Supervisors Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) and Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) criticized the equity resolution for focusing on race, arguing it should also focus on gender.
Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) argued "a lot of the racial issues that we continue to have in this country are largely because we continue to raise these issues of race.”
The resolution defines equity as “a fundamental value defined as the commitment to promote fairness and justice in the formation of priorities, policies, and programs.” It also states the Board of Supervisors commits to evaluating the county’s budget, personnel decisions, policies and programs through an “equity lens,” and to collecting data to identify disparities in county services. And the resolution proposes developing an Equity Plan to address those gaps.
It also directs the county administrator to report to the board annually on the county government’s equity initiatives, present a proposal for that Equity Plan, and add to staff’s budget development work an extensive analysis of how expenditures benefit or negatively impact different people and groups, how that was decided, and how to promote equity and inclusion.
Supervisors backing the resolution in December encouraged their colleagues to take the time before the vote to meet with county Chief Equity Officer Carl Rush and learn more about the topic.
The resolution will likely face both opposition and support from people attending tonight's meeting, as it has at previous sessions. During the Martin Luther King. Jr. Day march Monday, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church pastor and Loudoun Interfaith BRIDGES Executive Director David Milam called on marchers to support the equity resolution.
“So much divisiveness is happening in our School Board, and our Board of Supervisors and our Commonwealth’s Attorney's [Office]. I want to invite you to be there to show and make a difference that we are for equity here in Loudoun County,” he said.
Meanwhile, others including Republican candidate for Little River District seat on the Board of Supervisors Ram Venkatchalam have urged others to oppose it.
“We don’t need new values mandated by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors—and certainly not the complex, backward-looking resolution that is intended to impact all aspects of county policy and personnel practices,” he wrote in a press release Tuesday morning.
Supervisors begin their meeting at 4 p.m. Watch the meeting online at loudoun.gov/meetings.
(11) comments
And what will they do next? Reparation lump sum payments, mortgage loan forgiveness, credit card debt forgiveness, college debt forgiveness, monthly stipends for the next 250 years? And then what?
Welfare, is another of our major problems. We're a humane and a generous people and we accept without reservation our obligation to help the disabled, the aged, and those unfortunates who through no fault of their own must depend on their fellow man. But we are not going to perpetuate poverty by substituting a permanent dole for a paycheck. There is no humanity or charity in destroying self-reliance, and dignity and self-respect, the very substance of moral fiber.
Ronald Regan: 1963
It's just going to be another form of wealth distribution to those that have been indoctrinated by organizations to believe they are owed a living without any merit.
Never have so few, taken so much, from so many, and done so little.
I have a fairness issue I would like to see addressed at your meeting: ALL of you promised to be productive when elected. How about producing a list of priorities (real problems) you will address prior to the end of your current fast-ending term? Did any of you promise to significantly improve the mental health services offered to constituents? NOT DONE! Did any of you promise to get LCPS spending addiction under control? NOT DONE! Did any of you promise to improve Route 15 north of Leesburg? NOT DONE! Enough signaling - how about actually doing GOOD for the County? :-)
I'm glad the supervisors are embracing Equity. It's a dirty word in some circles. But Equity isn't something to be feared. As the late Leslee King said, Equity just means we're giving everyone a fair shot at the American dream. What could be wrong with that? Happy Day of Racial Healing Loudoun!
The late MLK Jr once said "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."
A "fair shot at the American dream" as you say, is actually equality of opportunity, not equity. You're pushing for something you don't even understand.
Let us look at the Merriam-Webster dictionary in this regard. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/equality-vs-equity-difference
While many think that equity only applies to financial related issues, it does not. Equity is the older word in English, appearing in the 1300s, and it also has a broader range of meanings. It came from the French derivative of aequitas, equité, a word that has clear legal connotations; in French it means “justice” or “rightness,”
The big issue is whether or not these resolutions will cause the BoS to stick their fingers in the wind and then promote reparations. I'm sure you've seen the article from San Francisco where the political leaders want to give every Black person who meets a set of criteria $5M up front and a guaranteed income of $90K+ for an extended period time (multi-generational) so they can grow wealth. Nowhere in the article does it say where SF is going to get the funds. Their next proposal may be the confiscation of accounts from those who have to those who need (A little bit of Marxism coming into play).
No right thinking person disagrees with giving everyone a fair chance to succeed except for the administrators at Thomas Jefferson who are going out of their way to punish National Merit achievers and kids who are Asian.
So, if you disagree with Merriam-Webster, I recommend you reach out to the school where you matriculated and demand a refund.
Bottom line - treat everyone as you would like to be treated, plain and simple. Hire the qualified person, not the person who looks like you because it makes you feel more comfortable. This is not rocket science. One last thing, the next time someone asks for reparations, refer them to the descendants of King Afonso the Great, who in 1512, along the King of Portugal, wrote "The Regimento" and started selling unknown numbers of his fellow Africans to the Europeans. King Afonso the Great was both an educated and religious man, and he used the power of his kingdom to grow his kingdom. 1512 was long before 1619 and despite what some will espouse, Virginia did not invent slavery. Talking about needing equity & equality, I recommend visiting some of the Native American reservations and see how they are living.
Sure everybody has an equal " shot" at the American dream, based on their hard work and merit. Just don't lower standards to achieve equity.
"Equity" does not mean special treatment, Tim. It seems that point is always lost on you. You see, when people put forth an effort to contribute to society and they need a helping hand, many people will and do step up to help them. When people sit around and do nothing- no job, no interest in a job, no positive impact on society at all and they expect and receive handouts, that is not equity. Tim, as soon as you turn over half of your income and belongings to anyone who wants them, you'll figure out what equity means. Maybe- you seem to be a little tardy on the uptake.
Don't turn around, uh-oh
Der Kommissar's in town, uh-oh!
You're in his eye and you'll know why.
The more you live, the faster you will die.
These people are incapable of cleaning the trash off the roads, but this is what's important to them and their leftist wine circles.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.