County supervisors tonight are scheduled to vote on a proposal to launch two task forces: one to study the impacts today of Loudoun’s long history of school segregation, and another after that to consider options for reconciliation.
The project to study and reconcile the impacts of school segregation in Loudoun has been a long and evolving one. Loudoun County Public Schools issued a formal apology for segregated schools in September 2020, which county supervisors voted to join.
Supervisors first voted in September 2021 to work with the School Board to study the disparities caused by that segregation and to seek ways to rectify them. In conversations at their joint committee, supervisors and School Board members considered handing that work to the Douglass High School Commemorative Committee. The Douglass School committee voted to help out with that work, and the School Board also amended the committee’s mission statement to include that work in February.
The Douglass School committee has launched a Reconciliation Subcommittee to study how the county should reconcile the impacts of school segregation. Those recommendations are expected to the Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Committee in spring 2023.
Tonight, supervisors will consider a proposal to break the job into two phases, brought forward by the county’s new Office of Equity and Inclusion. In the first phase, a task force composed of local historians, the University of Virginia’s Center for Race and Public Education in the South, and Georgetown University professor emeritus and Massive Resistance scholar James Hershman would study the impact of segregated education on Loudoun County alumni, faculty, staff, their descendants, and the community. They would report to the Board of Supervisors in December 2023.
The following reconciliation taskforce would include people representing Loudoun’s historically Black villages, Douglass High School and Carver School alumni, and descendants of the Countywide League that raised $4,000 to purchase land for a school for Black students, then was forced to sell it to the county for $1 to build Douglass High School. That group would gather community feedback, recommended remedies based on the study group’s findings, and examine continuing institutional inequities in education. That report to supervisors would be expected in October 2024, with those recommendations possibly funded in the county’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian), who first brought the reconciliation project to the county board, hailed the proposal in a press release Monday.
“The disparities in teacher compensation, under resourced classes or worse, classes without any needed materials, the refusal to provide transportation, desks or even blackboards to the students at Frederick Douglass High School created a separate and unequal education system,” Randall stated. “This purposeful act was carefully designed to harm not only students enrolled in Frederick Douglass between 1941-1968 but their offspring for many generations to come.”
“I am proud we are taking this unprecedented step to learn the whole truth of the community impact of previous boards’ heinous maneuvers to block access to equal education for people of color,” Briskman stated. “I am encouraged that the UVA Center for Race and Public Education believes this is a worthy subject to explore and I look forward to reviewing the report and recommendations for reconciliation so that we can move forward as a community and begin to heal.”
Even after the Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawed racial segregation in schools, Virginia and Loudoun County in particular fought integration, including shutting down schools rather than comply with federal law. In 1968, Loudoun County became one of the last school districts in the county to desegregate its schools, more than a decade after the Supreme Court’s decision. In the interim the county board had supported a change to the state constitution to allow spending public funds on segregated private schools, refusing to make any improvements to Douglass Elementary School and Douglass High School until, according to county staff research, “reasonable assurance was given by the parents of colored children of the County that they conform to the opinion that their education be promoted better by their continued school attendance on a segregated basis,” and fought several court battles.
(2) comments
Complete waste of money!
Segregation ended in Loudoun's public schools THREE GENERATIONS ago. Our local cadre of race hustlers want you to forget that and continue to accept increased tax bills to fund their pet projects.
