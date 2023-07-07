Loudoun supervisors will soon begin their work on rewriting the county’s zoning ordinance to match its new comprehensive plan, but their work on that ordinance and other planning projects will reach into the next board’s term.
The county Planning Commission handed up a draft new zoning ordinance with advice to launch a series of other changes to the ordinance and comprehensive plan as separate projects. And the county Department of Planning Zoning already has major projects directed by this board, whose term ends in December, scheduled through at least spring 2025.
The Planning Commission’s recommendations in priority included writing rules for data center environmental standards; repurposing commercial properties into residential; community-scale solar projects; floodplain updates; allowable uses on mountainsides; regulations on farm breweries, wineries and equine facilities; a plan for the area around Evergreen Mills Road; and an option for developers to offer land in lieu of building price-controlled homes.
Meanwhile on top of the zoning ordinance rewrite, county planners have plans in the docket for new rules on cluster zoning and protecting agricultural soils, data center location and design standards, and source water protections.
Supervisors also remain divided on whether they should even try to get the zoning ordinance rewrite done before their terms are up at the end of the year.
“These are, to me, hot-button issues that we really need a lot more, in my opinion, focused public comment on and more focused thought on, instead of trying to push some of these things through during this board's term,” Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said during a county Transportation and Land Use Committee update on the zoning ordinance work June 21.
Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) argued it’s important to get the county’s zoning ordinance in line with its new comprehensive plan quickly. She said a new Board of Supervisors next term “would have to almost start all the way over getting all the information, and that would probably take them at least a year, maybe more than that, and during all the time the comp plan and the zoning ordinance are out of compliance.”
Much of that debate has been around the rush to roll out new regulations on data centers as the industry continues to grow in Loudoun. But while supervisors last month voted narrowly to rush new rules on where data centers can be located—possibly at the cost of delaying the rest of the zoning ordinance—they also are still wrestling with how tightly to regulate them.
Randall said the Planning Commission’s proposed rules for data centers, such as property line setbacks and when they can run their generators, are “not really reasonable.”
“We have a bit of a love-hate relationship with the data center community, and I understand their concerns, but we don't need to have one if we’re going to sabotage it with use standards,” she said.
Department of Planning and Zoning Assistant Director Dan Galindo agreed. He said planners met with the Data Center Coalition over months or even years to try to find “middle ground” on new regulations.
“I think some of the changes that the commission made beyond that are probably too stringent, especially some of the setbacks and things that really limit either where things can be on the site, or which sites could even fit them at all,” he said.
Supervisors plan to take up work on the zoning ordinance in September and October.
(1) comment
Phyllis is in a hurry. She must really owe some of her developer donors BIG FAVORS.
When all is said and done, politicians will do what they need to do buy a re-election, developers will get richer and we the little taxpayers will get screwed.
