County supervisors are again looking into a program that would let landowners in rural areas of the county sell the development rights on their land to developers in the east, aimed toward protecting rural land while giving developers more flexibility in their projects.
Transportation and Land Use Committee Chair Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) brought the idea of a Transfer of Development Rights program to the committee after attending the Loudoun Together summit April 11, where that was a central topic. A TDR program would aim for a marketplace solution to managing development in Loudoun, in which the Board of Supervisors would designate where those rights can be sold and where they can be bought. Virginia law also allows residential rights sold in the sending area to be purchased as commercial rights in the receiving area. That would permit landowners in the sending area to realize a profit from the development potential of their land without developing it, and give developers in the east an option for building more densely than base zoning without going through a rezoning process.
However, the idea has also faced opposition from some who see it as putting the burden of development on residents in the county’s east to benefit those in the west. The previous Board of Supervisors discussed the program and decided not to go forward with it.
The sale of those development rights distinguishes Transfer of Development Rights from Purchase of Development Rights, in which the county government buys those development rights with public funds and simply extinguishes them.
Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton, who helped organized the Loudoun Together summit, presented to the county committee, pointing to the development threat to Loudoun’s best farmland and its $500 million agritourism industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent 2017 Census of Agriculture found Loudoun had lost 10% of its farmland and its farms over the previous five years, shedding 137 farms and 12,860 acres of farmland. That is also an accelerating rate of loss compared to previous censuses.
“If we're losing 10%, at that current rate, pretty soon, you can add the math, we're going to lose this golden treasure that we have,” Littleton said.
He pitched the concept, if done right, as a win-win for both west and east. Littleton said the program could for example allow data center developers to buy those rights to increase their floor-area ratio, which could mean buildings with more stories and, he argued, a more efficient use of eastern Loudoun land.
“You could limit the need to extend water and power because you’re not having to use as many acres to achieve it [data center development], and you’ll save acreage in the east for those other more important needs, like affordable housing, school zones, mixed-use industrial, CNA [Capital Needs Assessment] needs, parks, things like that,” Littleton said. “So the question is, how do we allow the more efficient use of data center property in the east to relieve some of the pressure that’s being caused by how they’re currently built?”
Turner said the program could be used to steer data center development into preferred areas through designated where those development rights can be bought—for example, in Ashburn’s Data Center Alley but not along Rt. 7, where zoning allows data centers but supervisors hope to avoid that development.
“Where a TDR program really gets interesting is when we can really begin to shape the data center growth in eastern Loudoun County to the benefit of eastern Loudoun County and western Loudoun County,” Turner said.
The idea of TDR program, which has been on the shelf since the last board’s term, will be worked back into the Department of Planning and Zoning staff’s work plan. The next logical step, they advised, would be hiring a contractor to conduct a market study. It may be some time until that happens—the department has previously reported it is already at capacity in its work plan.
he board of supervisors approved some master plan that essentially "Fairfaxed" Eastern and South Eastern Loudoun County. The problem is not enough residents really know what the board is approving until it is too late. And the board often simply shrugs its collective shoulders and tells residents they can do nothing about the "master plan" that they approved. It's like they somehow escape responsibility for the actions they have taken each and every time something goes wrong. The board is constantly engaged in boondoggles like Segra Field and the Silver Line and approving massive, high-density developments where infrastructure won't support it.
We in the east object strongly to being sold out by Julie and Phyliss!
