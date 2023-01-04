County supervisors are aiming for a one-cent cut to the real estate tax rate, although homeowners will likely once again see higher tax bills next year. And the board is looking ahead to the toughest decisions on the annual budget than it has had to make.
Supervisors on Jan. 3 instructed County Administrator Tim Hemstreet to propose a fiscal year 2024 budget based on a real estate tax of 88 cents per $100 of assessed value, along with a five-cent cut to the personal property tax rate to $4.15 per $100 of value. And this year, that budget will send a set 60% of the year-over-year growth in tax revenues to the school district, skipping the debate over how much to grow the school budget. The revenue generated by a half penny of the tax rate will be directed into the county’s housing fund. Hemstreet’s budget proposal will serve as the starting point for supervisors’ annual budget talks.
Based on preliminary estimates from Commissioner of the Revenue Bob Wertz’s office, an average home in 2023 will be worth $642,300, and the owner of that home would pay a $6,077 real estate tax bill next year at that tax rate. That’s an increase of $361 over this year’s bill as their home value climbs faster than the tax rate falls.
As supervisors prepare for their annual budget and tax rate deliberations in March, county budget staff estimate each half-penny on the real estate tax rate will cost the average homeowner $35, and each penny will add $12.7 million to the county budget.
Supervisors will face tough choices in the next budget that could push them toward a higher tax rate.
The 88-cent tax rate is projected to raise enough money for the county government to cover usual budget growth such as employee raises, annual inflation and opening new facilities under construction now when they are finished. But it is not expected to leave much else for new programs, new positions or new initiatives from the Board of Supervisors. And already this board has sent a list of initiatives to that budget for possible funding, including administering collective bargaining for county employees, a new composting program, glass recycling, the Environment and Energy Work Plan, and the ongoing Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan. Meanwhile, several county offices are expected to request funding for critical needs, such as new field deputies for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and crisis intervention staffing for the Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services.
Supervisors also instructed Hemstreet to come back with options for funding with a tax rate up to 1.5 cents higher, or a half-penny higher than the current rate.
The new policy of dedicating 60% of new local tax revenues dedicated to the schools would provide a $66.1 million boost to the school budget.
In a Nov. 4 letter, then-Superintendent Scott Ziegler estimated the school district would need more than that to cover the growth in employee compensation and benefits alone, which he forecast at $73.7 million. He also predicted another $26.3 million in base budget increases, enrollment growth and new facilities, all just to accommodate the growth of the school district before funding any new programs.
Supervisors Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) highlighted the estimated $361 tax bill increase for the average home at the 88-cent rate. And, he pointed out, the current board has voted for a tax rate above the equalized rate every year of its term, meaning tax bills increased for the average home every year.
“That doesn’t sound like a lot, but when we do this year over year over year, I don’t know what that average will end up, but I bet it’s close to a thousand bucks […] since I first started this process four years ago,” Kershner said. “So that’s real money out of real families’ pockets.”
Supervisors approved that budget guidance unanimously.
(1) comment
The supervisors should implement drastic tax cuts. And they should live more austerely. The pay increase they recently approved is outrageous. People can't afford to live in a studio apartment in Loudoun -- yet the supervisors continue to line their pockets. I'm very disappointed in all of them.
