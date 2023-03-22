On the last night of budget talks March 16 county supervisors voted down a surprise motion from Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) to give the next board another $5,000 raise on top of the $5,000 already approved in January.
“One shouldn’t have to be retired, dual income, independently wealthy or have to kill themselves working two full-time jobs to serve on this board,” Briskman said. She pointed to supervisors’ board meetings, public hearing, committee assignments, and membership on regional and national organizations.
“It takes time to be able to do that and it’s hard to do it when you have another full-time job and a family as well,” she said.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed out that during their last conversation on supervisor salaries, the board opted to delay a vote to give the public notice and time to offer feedback.
“This is a topic that the public cares about that we deserve to have scrutiny about,” he said. “…Certainly I don’t think anybody expected this item to come back given that the board had already made a decision, and I’m not aware of any prior notice, other than a few hours today perhaps to a few people, that it was coming back.”
He also said most people aren’t getting big raises this year despite high inflation.
Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), who led the previous successful effort to approve raises for the next term, said he echoed those comments.
“We had this discussion earlier on this year, it was a good discussion, we had the public hearing, and I think the numbers we landed on were appropriate,” he said. “Do we put in a lot of hours of work in these positions? Yes, we do, but I think what we did earlier this year is the right number for the next term.”
On Jan. 3 supervisors voted to raise the salaries for the next term by $5,000 in the first year, then by 3% each year of the four-year term after that. That will see supervisors in 2027, the last year of the next term, making $82,956; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $90,536; and the board chair making $99,508. Under state law, the Board of Supervisors’ changes to supervisor salaries cannot take effect until after the next election, and salaries cannot increase automatically.
Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) agreed “it’s a bad look.”
“Do supervisors deserve an extra $5,000 based on how much effort goes into this job? Probably. Is it for the people who are on the board right now if this does pass? No, it’s for whoever gets elected or re-elected to the next board,” Buffington said. “But that being said, I feel like if we were going to do this extra amount, we should have done it a month or so ago—whatever it was when we did it—and we went through the public process.”
Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) also said Loudoun supervisors are not paid enough, and that the county chair should be paid in line with county constitutional officers, such as the treasurer, Clerk of the Circuit Court or sheriff. Those elected officials make six-digit salaries, with some topping $200,000 a year.
“I do think that this is a discussion that we should have with the constituents, and so I will put it in my newsletter, I will put it on my Facebook page, I will put it out there as far and wide as I possibly can, but I don’t think to do it tonight is the right way to do it,” Randall said.
Supervisors voted 3-4-1-1, with Briskman and supervisors Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) and Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) in favor; Randall, Buffington, Saines and Letourneau opposed; Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) abstaining; and Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) opposed.
During supervisors’ previous talks on board salaries, Briskman was the only supervisor to vote in favor of immediately approving raises, rather than delaying a vote to allow time for public comment.
She has a history of trying to push through last minute BS behind the residents back. Same person that tried pushing through some pro abortion motive at 12:07am during a board meeting. Her claim to fame is flipping off trump. She has absolutely no credibility and any business handing anything on the BOS.
I hate to say it, but she's right. It is a full time job with all the things staff keeps them busy with, the all night board meetings, the required yet meaningless public hearings. And of course the never ending phone calls from the occasional constituent and the groupies every supervisor attracts. They are either dedicated public servants or possessor of enormous egos, nothing in-between.
Fact check:
Members of the LoCo BoS include, a communications director, LCPS teacher, lawyer(x2) therapist and an HR recruiter. It appears that nearly all have employment responsibilities outside of the county government.
Obviously the role of Supervisor isn't a full time job. Nor is service in an elected capacity mandatory.
Time to send Brisky the Lapdog home in November. She has only made bad decisions and does not represent the district at all.
With deepest heartfelt sincerity, I give Ms. Briskman's idea a big middle finger.
I'm so glad this 11th-hour motion was defeated. The supervisors already are grossly overpaid. They're legends in their own minds. The raises they recently approved for next year's supervisors are outrageous. And Juli Briskman wanted to add $5,000 to those outrageous raises? She's dropped down several notches in my admiration. Off to the dungeons!
My property tax bill is going up 13.1% this year. How much is Briskman's?
These people are shameless. We need term limits and we definitely need to clear the entire current board and replace them with servant citizens. Briskman ought to be ashamed but I doubt she knows the meaning of the word. I guess her magic middle finger has higher maintenance costs than previously expected. Keep this in mind during the next election!
