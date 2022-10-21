The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee on Oct. 18 both voted to move ahead with plans for a fixed local tax revenue split between the two bodies, seeking to end years of acrimonious debates over school funding.
The School Board gets its funding through the county board but has sole authority to decide how to spend the money it gets. County supervisors have discussed ditching the previous process for funding schools, which during annual budget talks saw the school board making a request for funding, supervisors debating how much of that funding to grant—often trimming it down—and the school board then going back and adjusting their own budget to fit within that decision. That has often led to disputes between the two bodies about granting all of the school district’s funding request—or, as School Board members and staff have framed it, fully funding the schools.
Supervisors this year are seeking to avoid those fights by adopting a simpler system used in many other Virginia jurisdictions, giving the school district a set share of the annual net growth in local tax revenues. They now plan in the next fiscal year to give the school district the same amount of local tax money as the current year, plus 60% of any growth in those revenues, keeping the other 40% of new revenues for the county government.
Historically that 60/40 split has served as supervisors’ starting place in those budget discussions, but not a firm policy.
Supervisors unanimously directed County Administrator Tim Hemstreet to begin preliminary budget work for next fiscal year based on that 60/40 split. They voiced what is hoped to be one last night of frustration over unresponsive school board members and staff—by this time, Hemstreet said, typically the school district has shared some preliminary estimate of what next year’s request is likely to be, to help the county plan for it. This year, despite meeting between leadership on the two boards’ finance committees, that has not come.
“They never cease to amaze me. I can’t believe we haven’t heard from them yet,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge). “And I hope that we hear from them soon. It’s hard to do a budget where they get at least 60% of it and not have their estimate.”
Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) pointed out they had asked for the School Board’s feedback on the 60/40 split more than a month ago.
“This is what we said we were going to do, and we asked them to discuss it amongst themselves and get back to us and they didn’t, so let’s do what we said we were going to do,” she said.
Meanwhile at the School Board committee meeting that same night, Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) voted to go along with the 60/40 split, rather than ask the county for a different percentage. Tom Marshall (Leesburg) was absent for the vote.
They also voted to seek a written agreement with the county board. Following a suggestion by school district Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby, they will ask for clarification in that agreement over which local sources of revenue will be included for the split, what expenses will be deducted to calculate net growth, options for changing the split, how the county would handle differences between projected and actual revenues, and whether the school district will have to return unspent money at the end of the fiscal year.
Morse asked Willoughby to offer some analysis of what the answers to those could be. He added being armed with all the different scenarios would be helpful in the discussion with the full School Board, and said the proposal was a “good way forward.”
Sheridan said she was comfortable moving forward with the suggested recommendation but said she was “cautious” because she said it felt like they were giving up a little but also recognized their hands were tied as far as the funding goes. She asked Willoughby if agreeing to the proposed amount would give the division more control over the amount of money allotted them or if it was just giving them more information up front and a solid number for the School Board when they started their budget talks.
“I wouldn’t characterize it as control, but definitely more in terms of just knowing the numbers and what we are dealing with,” Willoughby said.
“The more clear definitions and clear alignment we have in terms of agreement I think the better it is down the road to avoid any miscommunication or anything happening,” Willoughby added.
Morse agreed with Sheridan about her concerns.
“At this point the Board of Supervisors has complete authority over the budget, which trickles down into the percentage whether the School Board participates in this discussion or not,” he said.
He said the Board of Supervisors was interested in moving ahead and said he didn’t think they were concerned about whether the School Board did or didn’t provide input in order for that to happen. And he said he felt providing feedback on the starting point of the 60/40 split would be important and a logical starting point for a discussion in the School Board.
The full School Board is scheduled to discuss the proposed revenue sharing agreement on Nov. 15, and vote on Nov. 29.
