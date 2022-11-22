County supervisors and residents living near Dulles Airport continued seeking answers to the problem of jet noise over their homes at a Nov. 21 community meeting.
People living around the airport—many of whom are experiencing unprecedented jet noise as new flight paths are bringing planes low over their homes for the first time—and increasingly some supervisors have been asking why those planes can’t keep taking the same routes they took before. Previously on takeoff, those planes took a straighter path and climbed higher before turning, and turning sooner has put them low over new areas of Loudoun.
“We have the ability to say ‘take all of the jumbos and fly them straight,’ and there goes 50 percent of the problem,” Brian Beha, one resident who has been active in the citizen-led Loudoun Aircraft Noise Mitigation Committee, said.
“If you’re one of the few major airports in the region without a noise compatibility program, why is it that we couldn’t come to the table to work on something that benefits the entire community?” Carolyn McCulley, another member of that group, said.
“With due respect, did you all think you would end up hearing no airplane noise?” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) asked as she has before. Meeting attendees said their concerns are not about having no noise, but about the new noise.
One person pointed to the good schools, Hal and Berni Regional Hanson Park, Metrorail stops, and other amenities in the area. “I keep hearing this refrain, ‘why did you buy here?’” he said. “You did a great job of enticing me to buy here.”
The Federal Aviation Administration, which did not have a representative at the meeting, has ultimate authority over flight tracks. Representatives of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority at the meeting Monday said those changes may not be so simple, as air traffic in around Dulles is part of a complex pattern of flights over the region.
But Randall and others still wondered why it wouldn’t be possible, and deliberated meeting with the FAA.
However, some county and airports leaders stressed that at a decision on updating the coujnty’s airport noise zone boundaries coming before supervisors in January has nothing to do with changing flight paths—it is a local zoning issue.
Supervisors in January are scheduled to vote on an update to the county’s Airport Impact Overlay District. That district is based on the airports authority’s projections on possible noise at the airport’s full potential capacity, including a planned east-west runway on the southern end of airport property that isn’t yet built. County policy forbids new residential development in the highest-noise area, requires additional sound insulation in the next-highest-noise area, and requires potential homebuyers be notified of the airport noise in a one-mile buffer around that.
But homeowners could also see impacts from changes to that district—homeowners that were not previously in the high-noise areas of the overlay have said they could face higher insurance costs, with the new requirement that if their home is damaged it must be rebuilt with additional noise insulation.
Supervisors Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said either someone would have to come up with the cash for sound insulation in affected homes, or the flight paths will have to change.
“I simply find, if I’m an airport manager, and I’ve got potentially all kind of issues with trying to noise mitigate thousands of homes, or simply flying straight. … I go with option B,” Turner said.
