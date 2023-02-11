The Loudoun Board of Supervisors is urging the release of an investigative report into repeated sexual assaults in the schools which the School Board has opted to keep secret.
“There is not only intense public interest, but intense interest on the Board of Supervisors as to just how these incidents were able to occur, how Loudoun County Public Schools administration has addressed the cracks in the system, and how the public can have confidence that systems have been changed to a degree that incidents like this will be prevented in the future,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) wrote in the first of two letters. “Until the public has access to the findings of your internal report, it will be difficult to restore confidence in LCPS and turn the page from this unconscionable episode.
Following a pair of sexual assaults by the same student, the School Board and then-superintendent Scott Ziegler hired Fairfax law firm Blankingship & Keith to investigate the incidents.
“We will keep you up-to-date about the steps we take and the progress we make,” Ziegler said at the time.
That proved not to be the case. When the investigation was concluded, the School Board decided to withhold the report entirely, not even releasing a redacted version, citing attorney-client privilege. Another report on those incidents was released to the public—a special grand jury investigation which found a pattern of concealing information from the public and administrators putting their own interests before those of the students and school district. That investigation also led to the immediate firing of Ziegler, and then criminal charges for him and school division Public Information Office Wayde Byard.
Among the recommendations included in the Special Grand Jury’s report: “The School Board should limit the degree to which legitimate matters and information of public concern are shielded from the public under the cloak of attorney-client privilege.”
Supervisors have repeatedly called on the School Board to release the results of the Blankingship & Keith investigation, including in a letter signed by Randall and Saines (D-Sterling), and a follow-up letter signed by every supervisor except Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian).
“If, as Chair of the Loudoun School Board, you are unable to convince a majority of your Board to release the entire report, Vice Chair Saines and I request that an executive summary and a redacted report be made available,” Randall wrote in the first letter.
School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) and Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) defended the School Board’s decision to keep it entirely secret in a letter back.
“As the report was prepared for the School Board in anticipation of litigation, it is a confidential record that contains attorney work product and that is wholly covered by the attorney-client privilege,” they wrote. “Customarily, such reports, when prepared by attorneys under those circumstances, would remain attorney-client privileged. Waiving the privilege by releasing the report in some form or another raises complex issues beyond just the contents of the report itself and would have implications for ongoing or future legal matters involving the school division and its employees."
They wrote they have hired yet another law firm, which they did not name but which they said has never worked with the school district before, to provide legal guidance, and expect to have the advice in early February.
A second letter from the county board, this time signed by eight of nine supervisors, dismissed that argument.
“As we both know—or should know—'attorney-client’ privilege belongs to the client and not the attorney. Any client at any time can waive the privilege. It's important to point that out before going any further. Any claim of or allusion to a failure to release this report on this basis should be accurately framed as a choice and not a requirement,” the letter reads.
And they reiterated that the School Board could release a redacted report, and wrote waiving the attorney-client privilege is done in a case-by-case basis, rather than creating a precedent.
“Some have said that the Special Grand Jury's work and report were politically motivated,” supervisors’ second letter reads. “However, in the absence of any comprehensive disclosure of details by Loudoun County Public Schools, it stands alone as the public's only comprehensive view into the details of this case and that does not help LCPS or the County at large begin to heal and improve as it leaves open questions regarding the ongoing leadership. One of those very concerns—highlighted in the report—is an excessive dependence and mis-application [sic] of ‘attorney-client privilege’ to shield the public from pertinent details regarding this matter.”
They once again urged releasing either the full report with redactions or an executive summary.
“Anything less will leave the public and—frankly the Board of Supervisors— with grave concerns,” they wrote.
The School Board is expected on Feb. 14 to vote on whether to release that report, on the urging of members Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run), who was not on the School Board when the report was finished, and John Beatty (Catoctin), who was, but now is urging its release.
