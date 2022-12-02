Loudoun supervisors have asked state legislators for a new facility to address a crisis in psychiatric hospital beds, among other local priorities, while state lawmakers warned them to temper their expectations during a politically divided General Assembly session.
Last year, the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services closed admissions at five of the commonwealth’s eight adult psychiatric hospitals, citing a staffing shortage. According to a report by the county staff, as of September, about 217 state psychiatric beds, about 20% of the state’s beds, are still out of service, with a persistent waiting list for the remaining beds. State law requires beds be available for people under a temporary detention order, and since the state system fell down on its self-imposed responsibility, holding people subject to those orders at hospital emergency rooms, beds or other inpatient facilities has become common.
The county asked state legislators to address the staffing shortage last year; so far the state has not offered any plan to come back into compliance and get those people into psychiatric facilities.
Supervisors on Oct. 6 voted to request $16.1 million from the state to build a new regional Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Facility with an estimated 224 beds for 24-hour assessments and short-term stabilization. The county estimates hiring a contractor to run the facility will cost $11.51 million annually.
But even if the state funds that facility, county staff members warn it will not be ready soon enough to meet the need. The county government and Community Services Board continue to develop new mental health and crisis services that may reduce the number of psychiatric beds needed.
Sen. John J. Bell (D-13) said Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s staff has indicated they will submit a budget amendment for $48.6 million to fund five new crisis centers across the state, although he said that number is probably too low.
County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said part of the problem in Northern Virginia is that an existing regional facility has now been opened to statewide admissions. And Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Development Services Director Margaret Graham said providing a facility for the Northern Virginia region could take the pressure off the rest of the state.
“If we could build this out, my belief if we could use none of the state hospital beds, or very, very few … and then state hospitals would have more capacity for other regions,” she said.
Bell and Sen. Barbara Favola (D-31), who serves on the Joint Commission on Healthcare and the Behavioral Health Commission, agreed they’ll wait to see what funding the governor proposes and how to expand it.
“If we have this crisis stabilization, what it means is that a person who is coming in in a mental health crisis, because they have someplace to sit to become stable, to get the help, they will not disseminate and get worse, which means that they won't have to go to a state hospital and overall will cost less money,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “And so, the unit we're asking for… will save much more money in the end, because now you're not having someone go to a state hospital and wait for that bed and probably stay for days.”
State Lawmakers Temper Expectations
But state legislators also advised county supervisors to temper their expectations with government divided between Republicans and Democrats. Democrats still hold a majority in the Senate, while the governor is a Republican, and Republicans hold the majority in the House of Delegates.
Bell warned the money could be tight this year.
“The signs are there from various people in administration that the governor is going to ask for more tax cuts. Last year’s reductions were the biggest we’ve ever had with no offsets in the long term, which is a dangerous thing,” he said. “We’re one of 12 states with a triple-A bond rating, and we care about that a great deal, because it helps us in many ways. So I think we have to look at that going forward. I think there’s going to be another big budget fight.”
And Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33) warned this may not be the year to open up some issues, such as new renter and eviction protections.
“It was advised to me that for us to carry a bill of that nature would possibly open us up to causing some problems,” she said. “… In the current climate, it could be that someone changes the policy in a way that would not be as helpful as you’re hoping.”
And one of the items on the county’s wish list, she said, it already has—authority to fund a program offering anyone facing potential eviction a right to legal counsel.
It could also be a fraught year for local zoning authority. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposals to encourage more affordable housing largely through deregulation have some local officials worried the state could try to chip away at local authority.
“When the governor introduced his housing plan he started talking about zoning, and of course we want to make sure we retain our local control of zoning,” Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said. “And frankly, we are working on an Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan and all of those things, and we don’t really need the governor messing with our zoning.”
Local zoning authority has been key to many of Loudoun’s strategies to encourage more affordable housing, such as through requiring a number of price-controlled units during rezoning applications for residential and mixed-use developments. It has also been key to Loudoun’s efforts to keep up with the infrastructure demands of those new residents.
“You have to have schools, and roads, and firefighters, and police officers, and green space, and all those things,” Randall said. “So the state deciding that they're going to do anything with zoning is completely inappropriate They have no idea for counties and localities, municipalities, what their infrastructure looks like. They have no idea, if we build it, if we have room in our school system, on our roads.”
State legislators also said a request to extend from 60 to 100 days the timeframe for the board to hear and vote on a comprehensive plan permit appeal, a Planning Commission decision, is a non-starter. Favola said “there’s no way” she could put that 100-day timeframe in a bill.”
“There are folks that have very nefarious views, and they think that Loudoun somehow would deliberately delay the review of the application and therefore cause developers to spend money unnecessarily, because they’re waiting for this review,” she said.
The warning highlights the power of the development industry and the Homebuilders Association of Virginia in Richmond, which has previously vexed county attempts to maintain local authority and steer development, such as with new restrictions on proffer agreements in zoning decisions.
And lawmakers questioned the prospect—and constitutionality—of a request from the county to limit who can run for sheriff in Loudoun. The Board of Supervisors seeks legislation specific to Loudoun County that candidates must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and have at least 10 years of “increasingly responsible law enforcement experience.”
That would make the Sheriff’s Office the only local office—including county supervisor—where legislators have stepped in to limit voters’ choices. Typically, anyone who is eligible to vote for an office, meaning at least 18 years old as of Election Day, living in the jurisdiction, and not having had their right to vote revoked, is eligible to run for that office.
Bell pointed out passing legislation specific to one locality requires a higher vote, and said, “it’s not something I’m willing to carry,” and he would be worried about “unintended consequences.”
He also pointed out the Governor of Virginia—who is only required to be at least 30 years old and a resident of Virginia—has authority over the State Police and National Guard.
“You can be governor and be in charge of significant military and law enforcement personnel and assets and not have these specific qualifications, so I don't know how we can make that argument, frankly,” Bell said. “… While I completely hear what you’re saying, I think it's going to be a dangerous path to go down.”
“The pushback we’re going to get is, they’re elected. The voters can decide,” Favola said. “I’m not even sure we could apply any criteria, to be absolutely honest.” And she said the idea “may not even be constitutional.”
