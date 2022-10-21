Loudoun County supervisors are considering a series of improvements to Rt. 15 north of Leesburg over the next seven years while the area waits on bigger plans to widen the road.
In July, supervisors amended the comprehensive plan’s vision for Rt. 15 north of Leesburg from a two-lane rural road to one with four-laned, median-divided sections, roundabouts, and a bypass west of the Village of Lucketts.
The July vote followed months of controversy between residents worried about destroying the area’s rural character, hurting the businesses in the village of Lucketts, and the four-lane western bypass possibly bulldozing the globally rare ecology of the JK Black Oak Wildlife Sanctuary; and those exasperated of sitting in long traffic backups and seeing frequent crashes and emergency vehicles struggling to make it to incidents quickly.
But a project of that scale is also still years away—designing and funding the project is still to come, and construction is likely at least seven years away. The project does not appear in the county’s six-year capital budget, and there is not enough money in that budget to fund road work of that scale without sacrificing other major projects.
In July, supervisors also asked the county staff to come up with nearer-term improvements to the road, which they presented on Oct. 18. Supervisors unanimously voted to send those proposals to a November finance committee meeting to begin that discussion.
In all, county staff members came up with $14.9 million in road projects.
Some of those are just sending VDOT money to expedite nominally routine but sometimes unpredictable maintenance work, including upgrading signs and pavement painting, upgrading the reflective markers and end pieces on guardrails, and trimming back vegetation.
Other ideas include building roadside rumble trips, paved shoulders, turn lanes at Vanish Farmwoods Brewery and Farmer John’s Market, and pull-off areas for law enforcement.
And county staff pitched one idea to set up speed cameras at Lucketts Elementary School, which would also require the county board to adopt a new ordinance and task an agency with enforcement.
County staff members also made a cost-benefit analysis of each project, using a state formula based on their likely effect on the frequency of crashes, the costs of different types of crashes, and the projects’ predicted service life. They found the relatively cheap signage and pavement painting upgrades and rumble strips would be among the cost effective, along with the more expensive proposals for paved shoulders on part of the road, and new turn lanes.
There are no immediate plans for when those might be built; supervisors would also have to find room to fund those projects in their capital budget.
Some other projects are already in design along the road.
In spring of 2025, the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction in the Village of Lucketts on a $3.9 million package that includes new sidewalks, improvements to a crosswalk near Lucketts Elementary School, a new crosswalk with signals at the Stumptown Road intersection, and changes to the right-turn lane from Rt. 15 onto Lucketts Road.
Between 2025 and 2027, the county plans a $7.6 million project to widen the roadway, turn lane and shoulders at the intersection of Route 15 and Lovettsville Road near the Point of Rocks Bridge.
And starting the same year and lasting into 2028, the county plans to replace the intersection of Rt. 15 and Spinks Ferry Road south of the village with a new roundabout, as well as moving the nearby connection with Newvalley Church Road to the roundabout, a $27.5 million project.
Together, those three projects account for nearly $39 million in spending by the local, state and federal governments on Rt. 15. Those estimates are in current-year dollars, so do not account for future inflation.
Meanwhile closer to Leesburg, the previously approved $114.9 million project to widen Rt. 15 to four lanes between Battlefield Parkway and Montresor Road is expected to see construction between 2024 and 2028. That project also includes intersection work at North King Street, traffic signal work at Whites Ferry Road, a new roundabout at Rt. 15 and Montresor Road with Limestone School Road moved to connect to it, and shared use paths along Rt. 15, King Street and Whites Ferry Road. That work will come in two phases moving north, with the first phase incorporating work from Battlefield Parkway to Whites Ferry Road.
With the larger project to widen Rt. 15 north of Montresor Road to four lanes still years away, there are no specific budget projections, but preliminary estimates range around $300 million. That would put spending for all current plans for improvements on Rt. 15 between Leesburg and Point of Rocks well above $400 million, and above $450 million if supervisors adopt all of county staff’s new proposals.
There are also plans, a county staff report points out, for another gas station on Rt. 15 near the Potomac River bridge. In 2018, the county board approved plans for a convenience store with six gas pumps with two dispensers each under a canopy with solar panels, a seventh diesel and farm fuels pump, a dog park, and two electric vehicle charging stations.
