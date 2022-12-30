County supervisors will vote in February on whether to simplify the tax on short-term residential rentals like Airbnb stays by eliminating an exemption for the smallest rentals.
The proposed changes would also establish new zoning regulations around the rentals based on whether the rental is an accessory use to a home, or the whole building is a home for rent in a commercial operation.
Currently the county taxes short-term residential rentals with capacity for at least four guests at once. Visit Loudoun estimated that as of December 2020, there were around 450 rentals available in the county. County staff members and Visit Loudoun now seeks consistency and simplicity for taxing overnight stays across the county.
Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson said the new rules would simplify the work of collecting and remitting those taxes. And she said while platforms like Airbnb are now able to collect and remit those taxes for their hosts after a change in state law, Loudoun’s minimum occupancy threshold is out of sync.
“At the heart of the request is that shot-term residential rental operators, residential accessory or commercial whole-house, should not be exempt in collecting and remitting those taxes based on occupancy,” she told supervisors at a Dec. 14 public hearing.
One commercial example of short-term rentals is Waterford Reservations, which renovates and rents out cottages in western Loudoun. Owner Donnie Walker said trying to comply with the current tax has been confusing. His partner Reagan Walker said they support the changes.
Hidden View Bed & Breakfast owner and Loudoun County Bed and Breakfast Guild member Cheri Shields said the changes make things fair for businesses like hers.
“All lodging business should collect, report and remit to the county based on their gross earnings, even if the lodging facility can only accommodate one guest,” she said. “If compensation is collected for rentals for less than 30 days, the short-term rental is a commercial business, and they are acting as a hotel and should be treated as such. This action will help level the playing field.”
Simplifying the rules may also help bring more rental owners into compliance with county rules, Commissioner of the Revenue Bob Wertz said. Many owners have not registered with the county, despite a requirement they do so whether or not they are large enough to be taxed today. Visit Loudoun estimated only a quarter of those rentals are registered with the county.
“Some of these are as part of the gig economy, and folks don’t consider it a business if they rent out a room sometimes in their house, so that’s been part of the challenge relative to the collection of TOT [transient occupancy tax],” he said. “’It’s not my business, it’s my side hustle.’”
Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) asked county staff members to look into another option.
"One way hypothetically, to level the playing field with bed and breakfasts and Airbnb would be to remove the current tax from bed and breakfasts,” he pointed out. However he and County Attorney Leo Rogers also noted that may not be possible without running afoul of the county’s obligation to treat different businesses uniformly by continuing to tax hotels.
The county government has been grappling with how to regulate and tax the rentals for years, in part because they can take so many forms. Research by Visit Loudoun highlighted that they can range from a single room inside someone’s house, to a building with room for 18 people; that some are rented rarely if ever, while others are regularly booked up; and rates for a night’s stay can vary from less than $100 to $4,000. In their December 2020 study they estimated that if the county taxed all short-term residential rentals—and they all complied—the county would bring in between $4.6 million and $7.6 million.
Meanwhile short-term residential rentals are not currently listed in county zoning, and the county considers them governed under regulations for bed and breakfasts, inns or resorts.
The county launched work to write residential rentals into the zoning ordinance in 2018. Since that time both the county government and Visit Loudoun has sought feedback several times, with a county online survey and numerous Visit Loudoun and county information sessions and meetings with groups like the Loudoun Local Business League, the Loudoun Coalition of Homeowners and Condominium Associations and the Rural Economic Development Council.
The ordinance changes now set for adoption in January would create a zoning definition for “Short-Term Rental – Commercial Whole House” and establish regulations on where they can operate, requirements such as that a property manager must be available onsite within an hour any time they are occupied, caps on how many people they can accommodate based on location and sewage capacity, and parking and safety requirements. The
They would also define what qualifies as less strictly-regulated accessory use, capping the number of nights rented at 180 per year, and requiring the owner live there at least 185 days of the year.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) noted “there’s been a lot of work that has gone on in this over the years,” and said Erickson is probably currently the state’s foremost authority on short-term residential rentals.
“When we first started, we were very much looking at it as a person who rented a room in their house, as being kind of mom-and-pop operations,” she said. Since then, supervisors have heard also about Airbnb owners operating like hotels, too.
“What we heard tonight was, if you’re renting rooms, you’re renting rooms,” she said.
Supervisors voted 9-0 to send the new rules to their first meeting February for action.
