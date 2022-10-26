Loudoun residents are likely to see higher real estate tax bills next year, a slight break in personal property tax bills, and a new conversation around funding public schools.
Supervisors have given the county budget staff preliminary guidance that, for now, appears headed toward a real estate tax bill increase, as they grapple with a commercial real estate portfolio in chaos thanks to the General Assembly, Dominion Energy and a heavy reliance on data centers.
Loudoun’s data centers, which last year generated enough local tax revenue to cover the entire county administration operating budget, may see its growth slowed and tax revenues stall this year. The Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is still working with other jurisdictions to figure out the best way to move forward under new state legislation ordering changes in how data center real estate values are assessed, with estimates of that legislation’s impact to local revenues expected in late fall. And the warning earlier this year from Dominion Energy that it may not be able to provide power to new data centers for years may have also curbed much of the growth in that industry as new buildings will sit and wait for the power to come on.
Budget staff members noted to supervisors that those worries once again demonstrated the risks of over-reliance on a single industry for revenue, a reliance the county board has taken steps to moderate in recent budgets.
Meanwhile, residential values continue to grow, putting more of the tax burden on homeowners’ shoulders.
Supervisors in a split vote on Oct. 18 approved preliminary guidance directing County Administrator Tim Hemstreet propose a budget in February big enough to fund only county staff pay increases, base budget growth linked to inflation and rising costs, and opening new county facilities as construction finishes. That would leave no room for new programs. But it is above the recommendation out of the board’s finance committee, which had recommended a budget so tight that new and upgraded fire stations were likely to sit empty without the funding to hire and train new staff.
That budget also comes with a five-cent cut in the personal property tax rate, to $4.15 per $100 of assessed value, beginning in 2023, and is further constrained by a plan to dedicate a half-penny of the real estate tax rate to affordable housing.
Early projections are that between a higher tax rate and the growth in property values, homeowners will be seeing bigger tax bills. Those projections put next year’s real estate tax rate at $0.905 per $100 of assessed value, a 1.5-cent increase from the current rate. For the average homeowner to pay the same tax bill next year, accounting for appreciating home values, the tax rate would instead have to drop six cents to $0.83. That would be the highest jump over that equalized rate during the term of any current supervisor, said the longest-tenured board member Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles). He pointed out even the current tax rate is in practical terms a tax increase for homeowners.
“That’s already a tax increase for people in raw numbers right off the bat, and now we’re just discussing how much of a tax increase we want to have,” he said. “And so I think it’s OK at some point to say no, this year we’re going to be fiscally constrained a little bit.”
“My entire first term, all we did was go to or below the equalized tax rate when we didn’t have to, so we didn’t get any of that new valuation of home prices increasing,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. She added: “We have been, in my opinion, not fiscally responsible always driving down to or below the equalized tax rate, so this idea that we show some fiscal restraint—this board and this county for years has done nothing but drive down to the equalized tax rate.”
The picture could improve—and typically does—as more precise projections are made later in the year, especially this year if the picture for data center revenues improves. Hemstreet said he expects all of those tax rate projections to change before he returns to the board for a vote on final budget guidance in December, and when he proposes a budget in February.
Hemstreet will also bring supervisors suggested options to add to or cut from that budget proposal during their annual deliberations.
Supervisors approved that budget guidance 5-4, with Letourneau and Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) opposed.
A New Deal for Schools
The county board also approved a new process for deciding how much funding to send to Loudoun County Public Schools, seeking to end years of acrimonious debates over school funding.
The School Board gets its funding through the county board but has the sole authority over how to spend the money it gets. County supervisors have discussed ditching the previous process for funding schools, which during annual budget talks saw the school board making a request for funding, supervisors debating how much of that funding to grant—often trimming it down—and the school board then going back and adjusting its own budget to fit within that decision. That has often led to disputes between the bodies about granting all of the school district’s funding request—or, as School Board members and staff have framed it, fully funding the schools.
Supervisors this year are seeking to avoid those fights by adopting a simpler system used in other Virginia jurisdictions, giving the school district a set share of the annual net growth in local tax revenues. They now plan in the next fiscal year to give the school district the same amount of local tax money as the current year, plus 60% of any growth in those revenues, keeping the other 40% of new revenues for the county government.
Supervisors’ budget guidance Oct. 18 would see local tax revenues grow by an estimated $105.5 million. After setting aside $3.9 million to support affordable housing, there would be $101.5 million in new funding to split with the school district—$40.6 million for the county, and $60.9 for the schools.
At their Oct. 25 meeting, the School Board talked budget priorities under the new model, and discussed seeking a formalized agreement with the county on that split.
Loudoun County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby said the school district is also expecting $16.5 million in new funding from the state, supplemental funding to incentivize raises. But to get the funding, the school district would have to provide an average 5% pay increase for eligible employees across the school district, at a cost totaling about $56.6 million.
Willoughby presented budget projections that leave no room for new initiatives, such as the International Baccalaureate program. She noted that additional years of funding for that program are needed beyond this year’s roll out costs.
“Those dollars are not included anywhere in here, so right now we are working under the assumption that a reduction would have to be made somewhere else to include or absorb in that continuing cost of the IB program if that was to remain a priority,” she said.
She asked School Board members if they wanted to maintain the 5% district wide pay increase or if they wanted to reduce the amount.
“As you see the numbers as they currently stand, that really is the only opportunity to carve dollars out if there were other School Board priorities,” she said. And she said staff members need feedback and direction from the School Board on how to prioritize the budget.
“This is going to be a very tough budget year,” she said.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) asked for a funding profile of the current initiatives so they can see where funding needs to be placed over the next several years. He also suggested considering a flat 5% across-the-board pay raise for all employees, including those at the top of the scale, adding the division should do its best to maintain employee’s income level based on the inflation rate.
Morse noted the Board of Supervisors didn’t have to approach the school division with the 60/40 revenue sharing proposal and could have moved on with the process without the divisions input and said, “but with this discussion perhaps we can come to some kind of agreement that is mutually acceptable.”
After some discussion, School Board members said they were interested in keeping the 5% district-wide salary increase and agreed to another budget session in January.
Willoughby and the School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee on Oct. 18 also recommended seeking a written agreement with the county board. They will ask for clarification in that agreement over which local sources of revenue will be included for the split, what expenses will be deducted to calculate net growth, options for changing the split, how the county would handle differences between projected and actual revenues, and whether the school district will have to return unspent money at the end of the fiscal year.
“The more clear definitions and clear alignment we have in terms of agreement, I think, the better it is down the road to avoid any miscommunication or anything happening,” Willoughby said during the Oct. 18 committee meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.