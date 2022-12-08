County supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 6 voted to launch a two-year project to study the impacts today of Loudoun’s long history of school segregation and consider options for reconciliation.
The vote gives shape to an initiative launched in September 2021, when supervisors voted to work with the School Board to study the disparities caused by that segregation and seek ways to rectify them. That came a year after Loudoun County Public Schools issued a formal apology for operating segregated schools, which county supervisors voted to join—at that time, the School Board was appointed by the Board of Supervisors rather than elected.
The project approved Tuesday, proposed by the county’s new Office of Equity and Inclusion, breaks the work into two phases, led by the University of Virginia’s Center for Race and Public Education in the South. The finance committee on Dec. 13 is expected to consider setting aside $250,000 from the county budget’s year-end balance to fund both phases of the project.
In the first phase, a task force composed of local historians, the UVA center, and Georgetown University professor emeritus and Massive Resistance scholar James Hershman will study the impact of segregated education on Loudoun County alumni, faculty, staff, their descendants, and the community. They would report to the Board of Supervisors in December 2023.
The following reconciliation taskforce will include people representing Loudoun’s historically Black villages, Douglass High School and Carver School alumni, and descendants of the Countywide League, the group of Black families that raised $4,000 to buy land for the future Douglass School, and was forced to sell it to the county for $1. That group will gather community feedback, recommend remedies based on the study group’s findings, and examine continuing institutional inequities in education. That report to supervisors is expected in October 2024, with those recommendations possibly funded in the county’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget.
Chief Equity Officer Carl Rush dismissed assertions that the project is a “reparations plan,” saying instead it is a “restorative approach to reconcile division and heal from the shared, troubled past in Loudoun County.”
“The aim of a restorative approach is not to establish guilt or a punishment in any way, shape, or form, but to identify our obligations to meet the needs of the people involved, but also to promote healing,” he said.
He also said it takes the work beyond the September 2020 apology from the School Board and Board of Supervisors.
“If we are looking to move forward, there has to be an acknowledgment. There has to be an apology, which has taken place, but also, what do we do about those things?” he said. “We can’t just say if we stop talking about it, it goes away.”
Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run), a special education teacher’s assistant whose family is closely entwined in the fight to desegregate schools, said the study would help.
“We do have stories about what has happened. And I can go by my own family history, which is only a county away, Prince William County, where my family had been part of integration, where my sister was the only Black person in the school, and all of the things that she went through,” Glass said. “And I even think that there’s some sort of PTSD when we talk about students that had to go through such a traumatic experience at early age. She was in ninth grade, so she was only 14 years old, so I can imagine what she went through. So to have those stories, to tell that story, to have experts bringing that story together—I think that’s important.”
And Rush said the academic-led study will take Loudoun from stories to hard data, as well as a broader understanding of the impacts.
“When we think about this period of segregation, we often talk about Black students. But there were other students as well that felt these effects of segregation,” he said.
But some members of the board were split on the proposal. Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), while ultimately voting in favor of the project, voiced doubts.
“All I can see is $250,000 going to UVA, not to the Douglass Alumni Association for scholarships for the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren of the people who were actually impacted. I find this frustrating,” she said.
Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) disagreed, arguing the study could reveal some even more effective use for that kind of money.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said he would prefer to see the study phase done before approving the reconciliation task force.
“The second part of this, to me, is still very open-ended, and I don’t believe we’ve clearly defined what the objective is and what the realm of possibilities are, and I would like to flesh that out,” he said.
But he abstained from voting rather than vote against the project, saying he supports the first phase and will be “very interested” to read the study group’s report.
“I do want to move forward, particularly with UVA being able to do this for us. think there’s value in that, in bringing that level of expertise to this effort,” he said.
And Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) opposed the project, calling it “reparations” and arguing it is an impossible task.
“We continue to make the past and race an issue. We can celebrate our culture and differences, but when it comes to how we treat our community today, we must do it without prejudice or favoritism and be colorblind. Loudoun is not a hotbed of racism or segregation today. These continued race issues only serve to create more controversy,” he said.
But the majority supported the project.
“While I understand the visceral, emotional reaction, which is just normal, human inertia, to not want to dredge up old ghosts, I think this is really important, because we have people living in Loudoun County who grew up in this system and are carrying around the enormous emotional baggage in their families of this system in Loudoun County,” Turner said. “And this board has a responsibility to find out what happened, find out why it happened, and find out if there’s anything at all that we can do to right that wrong."
Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), who along with Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) brought forward the initial proposal, said the effects of school segregation are still felt.
“If a woman is pregnant, and through her pregnancy she doesn’t get the help she needs, she doesn’t take her vitamins, she might use substances, she has a baby that is impacted and affected by her pregnancy. After that, she might eat healthy and she might feed that baby healthy food, she might, but that child is still going to have long-term effects, and those long-term effects from that can last generations,” she said.
And she pointed out desegregation in Loudoun was in the recent past—Loudoun’s schools integrated only 54 years ago.
“The history of this country is still played out currently. We cannot act like something that happened as little as 60 years ago obviously wouldn’t still be playing out today,” she said. “The Douglass Alumni are alive today. They’re not gone. They’re here, their children who dealt with some of the fallout from their parents are alive today. They’re our age. This was not 200 years ago.”
Supervisors approved the project plan 6-1-1-1, with Kershner opposed, Letourneau abstaining and Supervisor Tony R. Bufffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent.
Already, the Douglass High School Commemorative Committee has launched a Reconciliation Subcommittee to study how the county should reconcile its history on the site. Black families formed Loudoun’s County-Wide League of Black PTAs in 1938, according to the Edwin Washington Project. Despite their economic hardships, the League raised $4,000 to buy land for a school for Black students, but were forced to sell it for $1 to the county.
“One of the things that has come up over the course of these discussions, and kind of where we are right now with that committee, is really wanting to educate the public on what’s happened, tell the story of the people who worked really hard to basically use their own money to fund their children’s education, to fund the books they needed, the furniture they needed—things that white families were not doing,” Human Services Project Manager Shalom Black, the county’s liaison to the subcommittee, said.
The committee’s recommendations are expected to the Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Committee in spring 2023.
Loudoun was one of the last school districts in the country to desegregate, more than a decade after the Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawed racial segregation in school. Virginia and Loudoun County fought integration, shutting down schools rather than comply with federal law. In that time the county board also supported a change to the state constitution to allow spending public funds on segregated private schools; refused to make any improvements to Douglass Elementary School and Douglass High School until, according to county staff research, “reasonable assurance was given by the parents of colored children of the County that they conform to the opinion that their education be promoted better by their continued school attendance on a segregated basis;” and fought several court battles.
In 1968, 14 years after Brown v. Board, Loudoun County became one of the last school districts in the county to desegregate its schools.
Today, Loudoun continues to see persistent racial inequities both in and out of schools, where Black students continue to lag white students in on-time graduation rates and test scores. Meanwhile Black households make less money and are jailed far more. The Census Bureau estimates that in 2021, the median household income for Black household in Loudoun was only 77% of the median income in white households. And the U.S. Department of Justice’s most recent Census of Jails showed in 2019 Loudoun’s jail population was 35.4% Black, while the Census Bureau estimated that year the county’s population was only 9.8% Black or Black and multiracial.
Loudoun has also recently seen a spate of antisemitic and racist graffiti. Over the weekend, offensive graffiti in South Riding Town Center and at Dulles Landing led to a community vigil in response. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office also reported antisemitic writing was also found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom on Wednesday.
