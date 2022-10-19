The case of a murder suspect released from the county jail despite pending charges against him has continued to generate finger-pointing among Loudoun elected officials, now with county supervisors joining the fray on the sheriff’s behalf.
Stone Lee Colburn is accused of fatally stabbing Natalie Crow in July 2021 at their Round Hill area home. In a procedural move designed to keep him in custody and prevent him avoiding trial, county prosecutors filed a new felony charge of concealment of a dead body in Circuit Court the morning of Oct. 6, before dropping a murder charge that afternoon in District Court, intending to file that charge again later.
Since his arrest he had been undergoing evaluation at Central State Hospital in Petersburg after being declared unfit to stand trial. The hospital’s forensic evaluator found Colburn was unable to be rehabilitated. In September, the Commonwealth’s Attorney asked the court for a second opinion, and an analysis to determine whether Colburn was malingering, exaggerating his condition to avoid trial.
On the scheduled day of the hearing, the expert reviewing the case was unable to attend in person. District Court Judge Matthew P. Snow declined to allow the expert reviewing that case to participate remotely, and said he would not allow any more continuances.
Biberaj said that meant Colburn was likely to avoid a trial—leading to the maneuver to keep him in custody and try again for a murder trial.
“I could not in good conscience allow an individual who is believed to have killed his brother’s girlfriend by slicing her throat to potentially avoid prosecution,” she said.
But despite the new charge pending and an order from a judge to bring him to face the new charge, Colburn was released from the Loudoun County jail after his District Court hearing that afternoon.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Office the next day sought public assistance to find Colburn “after his original charges for murder were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney” and stating he was now wanted on a new charge obtained that morning—referring to the concealment charge that was actually filed the previous day. Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj that night responded that the lead detective and jail staff had been notified of the new charge and instructed to hold Colburn at the jail. In a press release she wrote the agency’s release sought to “mislead the public and unfairly shift the blame to our office.”
But on Tuesday night, blame was once again pointed at Biberaj—this time from the Board of Supervisors dais.
Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), an attorney, laid the blame again on Biberaj. She said the Commonwealth’s Attorney “failed to get a judicially-signed order to keep the defendant in jail, and with no legal order to hold him, the sheriff’s office had to release the defendant.” And she accused Biberaj of using the county’s official public information platforms to mislead the public.
“I truly wish I could trust the Commonwealth's Attorney’s version of the facts, but that version appears to be incomplete, misleading or false, either because the Commonwealth's Attorney didn't know what had happened when she wrote her press release, and didn't know the difference between a transport order and a detention order or capias, or because she intended to mislead the public,” Umstattd said. “Neither situation is acceptable, but the latter is worse.”
She called for the sheriff to investigate the chain of events, and for the county to post the result of that investigation publicly. Other supervisors echoed her comments chastising Biberaj.
But Biberaj said Tuesday night—and court records show—that prosecutors had in fact asked for a capias warrant when they went to the Circuit Court the morning of Oct. 6. Judge Douglas Fleming declined to issue that warrant as inappropriate for someone already locked up, citing state law.
“That’s why the judge refused to answer a capias, because it would be inappropriate because he [Colburn] was in custody,” Biberaj said. “So once he was released on the afternoon of Oct. 6, then it made it necessary for me to go to the court on the 7th to get the capias.”
The judge on Oct. 6 had ordered the sheriff to transport Colburn from the state hospital to the Loudoun jail to be served with the new charge. And Biberaj said that same morning, before the District Court hearing, her office both hand-delivered that order to the Sheriff’s Office’s lead investigator and emailed it to the jail.
Colburn was transported from the state hospital to the Loudoun courthouse for his District Court hearing, and then to the jail—but instead of being served with the new charge, he was released. The next morning prosecutors returned to the Circuit Court again seeking a capias warrant, this time successfully. Colburn was apprehended that night in a traffic stop near Savannah, GA.
“The really important piece is that we were in communication with the jail and the lead detective in this case as to what we were doing,” Biberaj said. She pointed out the concealment charge was also accompanied by a sworn affidavit signed by the lead detective.
With Colburn still in custody in Georgia, Loudoun prosecutors on Monday successfully secured three new felony indictments against him. A grand jury restored the charges of second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony that prosecutors had dropped on Oct. 6, as well as indicting him on the new charge of concealment of a dead body.
The Sheriff’s Office has not responded to multiple requests for comment and a timeline of its interactions with Colburn.
Biberaj's office at about noon Wednesday announced a press conference on the erroneous release Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
(6) comments
Supervisor Umstattd is not one to comment unless he has the facts. The fact she is commenting on this case speaks volumes.
You have to wonder why a member of the board of supervisors is speaking out on this situation from the dias. The Commonwealth Attorneys Office under the leadership of Ms. Biberaj has been under constant attack by Chair Randall and other democrats since she took office. This situation surrounding the release was not a matter of incompetence or mishandeling and has been explained not excused. The nasty local politics that are being displayed undermine the real efforts to improve our county justice system. This public breakdown in trust and communications between officials elected to serve the people, can only serve political ambitions, shame on you Kristen Umstadd ,the people deserve better. The public has not been served by your unprofessional display from the podium. You want to help, then organize a meeting between the Sheriff's Office and the Commonwealth Attorney's office and help facilitate a public understanding of the legal process. The Sheriff's Office has a role to play in this process and the people need to demand better communications between both agencies. Public safety is the only priority and a fair justice system is what we deserve. #Nopoliticswithourjustice--
Some of you are so short sighted. Had we not noticed the Commonwealth Attorney always blames others for her offices mistakes? Never takes responsibility. Yes she asked for a Capias, and it wasn’t issued because he was in jail. You can tell the Sheriff’s Office you are seeking new charges, however if they receive release paperwork and have no warrant in hand or that shows up when they run him they have to release him. Yes, not much has been released by the SO. Have you stopped to think they are waiting for the investigation to be complete?
This CA has shown she can’t be trusted and that she lies. That was even pointed out by Chair Randall.
I don't understand why Supervisor Umstattd is badmouthing Buta Biberaj. Doesn't she have anything better to do with her time? Ms. Biberaj has been very transparent about her efforts to keep Mr. Colburn detained. We're getting crickets from the Sheriff's Office, not Buta Biberaj. And Supervisor Umstattd's call for Chapman to investigate the matter is laughable. Talk about the Fox guarding the Hen House! Happy Halloween Loudoun!
Obviously you're not following along.
You do realize that Buta Biberaj has been a total and complete disaster for the victims of crime and the people of Loudoun, right?
She and her staff are more interested in Twitter than punishing criminals.
Please try to keep up.
Yes you do. You know that Buta Biberaj is dismal as a Commonwealth Attorney and you are looking for any and every reason to take blame away from her. She mistimed every last bit of the proceedings. Had she done it properly, he never would have been released.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.