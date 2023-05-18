County human services department heads briefed supervisors Tuesday on the end of expanded COVID-19-era safety net programs like public assistance for the hungry and Medicaid coverage.
During the national state of emergency declared due to the pandemic, health and human services programs were expanded to offer more benefits to more people, such as simplifying and expanding eligibility and increasing benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Although many people are still feeling the effects of the pandemic’s disruptions in their own lives, those programs have been cut back down, and Loudoun Department of Family Services staff are now working to reevaluate every recipient’s case in those programs as required by federal law. Department of Family Services Director Ina Fernández said they estimate about 30% of those recipients will no longer qualify for those programs under returning pre-COVID rules.
A county staff report called the rollbacks to Medicaid “the single largest health coverage transition event since the first open enrollment period of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.” It is expected to impact not only the workload of those government staff, who have a year to redetermine eligibility for every one of a greatly expanded number of cases, but for the people who have been relying on that aid.
“We do think that there'll be some financial impact to the Health Department of this, but I think the much greater impact is access to care with folks coming off of Medicaid, and where they can get services, whether it's a free clinic, the community health center or coming for government services when they're no longer able to be covered by insurance,” Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend said. “Additionally, the increased risk of food insecurity and economic insecurity resulting in this.”
Fernández said Loudoun has seen about a $1.3 million reduction in SNAP funding. She pointed out the impact of that funding cut is multiplied—U.S. Department of Agriculture research estimated every $5 of SNAP benefit spent generates as much as $9 in economic activity.
“There's now not only a reduction of SNAP benefits going to families, but then we’re also seeing a reduction in economic drivers into our community,” she said. Now people who are no longer receiving those benefits are reaching out for help, she said, and county staff members are working to connect them to other services in the community such as nonprofits.
And the return of old requirements to get help, such as face-to-face interviews, could also chase some people out of the program who otherwise would qualify, Goodfriend said. He offered the example of families getting food assistance through the Women, Infants and Children program, which helps with feeding children up to five years old.
Those mothers may once again have to bring their children in for monthly check-ins—often difficult to arrange if they are working or have difficulty getting transportation.
“It is a significant barrier, so we do expect maybe a quarter or a third of our roles will come down just because folks will have to come back in person,” Goodfriend said. “…As money gets tighter in these households, people look for ways to feed their families, and so there's always in a community people who are WIC-eligible but don't take advantage of that service.” But he said that drop in enrollment could also be balanced out as people experience even more intense need.
To learn about getting help with child care, employment, food, medical care, housing and other needs, call the Loudoun County Information and Referral hotline at 703-777-0420 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or find more information online at loudoun.gov/5287/Information-Referral. Or to find help with food, visit loudounfeeds.org.
