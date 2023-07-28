As they start work on a draft new county zoning ordinance, Loudoun supervisors on Wednesday heard hours of comments on what work stills needs to be done.
People who spoke at the July 26 public hearing touched a range of topics, but several familiar themes emerged, including the constant effort to protect Loudoun’s rural areas, and pressure from developers for more flexible regulations.
“This board has spoken for years about the need of preserving western Loudoun, and our comp plan certainly goes into great lengths about that,” Loudoun Farm Bureau President Tia Earman said. “I want to make sure, wearing my planner’s hat, that you understand there's nothing in this zoning where it's right now that is going to slow or curb the pace of residential subdivision of western Loudoun County. Our staff’s numbers estimate 11,000 more very large, all completely non-affordable single-family homes, coming via cluster subdivision developments.”
She urged the board to wrap up the zoning ordinance rewrite quickly and prioritize work to amend the county’s cluster zoning rules, which have been seen as a threat to Loudoun farmland.
Several craft beverage makers asked supervisors to align their regulations with state law to make things simpler for both.
“The production and sale of alcohol beverages are subject to extensive legislation and regulations, necessitating compliance with numerous agencies from federal TTB, FDA, OSHA, Virginia ABC, VDACS, the list goes on—and of course, Loudoun County,” owner of Hillsborough Vineyards and Brewery and Belly Love Brewing Tolga Baki said. Baki is also the vice chair of the Loudoun County Breweries Association. “These organizations exist to regulate the safe production and sale of wine, beer, and of course food. Layered on top of all of these stringent regulations are challenges of sustained competitive pricing against national brands, offering competitive wages for our residents, and realizing a modest profit in a county regarded as one of the costliest in the United States.”
Others worried that tighter regulations would threaten businesses in the rural economy. Bozzo Family Vineyards owner Steve Bozzo said he moved from Fairfax to invest because Loudoun is more friendly to farm wineries, and pointed to the benefits wineries and rural tourism have had for Loudoun.
“If you take a heavy hand to the regulation of farm wineries and limited brewers and limited distilleries, you're going to upset that investment,” he said. “You're also going to upset the number of jobs in the county including my place. Why do I say this? Well, because staff has proposed regulations that would limit wine-related events, that would limit what kind of food we can serve, that would limit essentially how we operate.”
Others argued for protecting their peace and quiet in rural areas.
“I'd like to not have noise after nine o'clock at night. I don't think that's too much to ask for a rural business,” Mom’s Apple Pie and Lost Corner Farm owner Avis Renshaw said. “If you want to have a big deal and a big venue that goes to one in the morning, do it in a place zoned for that, and don’t encroach on your neighbors.”
And some urged supervisors to protect the environment, and plan for new, more environmentally friendly infrastructure.
“The current ‘93 ordinance has become unbalanced and weakened over many years in protecting the health safety and welfare of residents and the resources they hold dear, in favor of business interests, and regulations intended to protect important resources haven't had all the desired results,” Piedmont Environmental Council Field Officer Gem Bingol said. But she said the draft zoning ordinance and work on modifying cluster subdivision rules “start us in the right direction.” She said the PEC supports the new environmental and historic resource protections called for in the 2019 comprehensive plan.
“We need these to protect our natural systems and cultural heritage, and we endorse measures to reduce data center impacts on residential properties to protect residents ‘quality of life,” she said. “Because economic achievements that negatively impact the daily lives of residents result in unhappy communities.”
Nelis Law land use attorney Steve Donches urged supervisors to embrace utility-scale battery storage, a new use contemplated in the zoning ordinance.
“We've had the warmest month in the history of 173 years of recorded temperatures last month, and they're even higher in July. We're breaking global temperature records, ocean temperature records,” he said. “Battery energy storage is a tool that helps address the issue of climate change. It helps with a decarbonization of the grid and it advances the clean energy transition, largely through the integration of renewable energy. But even if climate change is not your priority, it offers other benefits to the county. It improves the resiliency of the grid and it bolsters the reliability of the grid.”
Meanwhile, development interests pushed for a freer hand in developing Loudoun.
“I’m here on behalf of the folks in my industry that are not here tonight,” Cooley land use law firm partner Colleen Gillis said. “They're not here tonight because They believe that the ZOR is beyond repair and that the express intention of the ZOR changes is to bring all development to a screeching halt.”
“It's not one thing. One or two things that change can be navigated, can be worked through, but it's the cumulative effect that are really going to squeeze development,” Gordon engineering firm President Bill Junda said, speaking for the commercial real estate development association NAIOP.
“The experience we're seeing around the region right now really shows why flexibility is king,” Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington Director of Government Affairs Scott Pedowitz said. “Our neighbors inside and adjacent to the beltway are currently contending with the surfeit of unoccupied commercial space once unthinkable, but it's forcing them to rapidly have to rethink their land use plans and do that all in a very challenging market. Seeing this experience and aware of the limitations of our own clairvoyance, we know that Loudoun will benefit from adopting zoning policies and processes that are flexible and adaptable.”
Several pushed to encourage more affordable housing.
“The biggest challenge that we believe Loudoun is facing in our continued prosperity, business growth and quality of life is the shortage of skilled workers that we need to fill many of the jobs in the private and public sectors,” Loudoun Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard said. “The lack of affordable housing is making this workforce crisis worse. Loudoun simply doesn't have the housing, inventory, and housing at all price points needed to support our workforce.”
One speaker argued to allow lower-quality construction for price-controlled Affordable Dwelling Units, which under county zoning are to be mixed in with market-priced units in new developments.
“Yes, structurally, we want top-notch, but there's functions and there's fixtures and there’s finishes that could be adjusted to make doing ADUs more affordable, more agreeable, because as we all know, at the end of the day, all those prices are getting passed on if not to the ADU to the consumer next door,” Dulles Area Association of Realtors Government Affairs Committee Chair Linda Colbert said.
Supervisors take their annual recess in August, with plans to use the break from the boardroom to study up on the draft ordinance.
“The bottom line is that small businesses are part of the fabric that is Loudoun County,” Kate Zurschmeide, a member of the family that launched Great Country Farms, Dirt Farm Brewing and Bluemont Vineyard, said. “We are the apple orchard and pumpkin patch that Loudoun families visit year after year. We are a farm vineyard where families celebrate life moments over a shared glass of wine, and a farm brewery making award-winning craft beers from our own tart cherries that line the lane of our drive. Our next generation would like to continue to thrive under this new zoning ordinance as we have under the old. This is your historic opportunity to ensure this zoning ordinance enables a bright future for all small farmers, who want to bring their dreams to life in Loudoun County just as we did 30 years ago.”
This article was updated at 4:09 p.m. July 28 to correct an error.
(2) comments
How about doing something that directly solves an accepted problem without trying to figure out how to get campaign donations? Allow anyone with 2 acres of more an extra accessory apartment capability?
This is likely to create lower cost housing especially for single professionals, create jobs and help rural homeowners pay their property taxes which are about 69% higher than the rest of Virginia.
Just like everything this board does they do not listen to the citizens and I hope they don’t try to pass his zoning rewrite by the end of the term. It needs to be right and if the new board are the ones to work on it and fix it so be it this board has shown they do not have the taxpayers best interests when they make decisions. Vote vote vote kick these supervisors out
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.