County supervisors on Wednesday got their first formal look at one of the largest mixed-use development proposals in county history—and one they were on-screen advertising even before the first zoning application was filed.
The project, Rivana at Innovation Station was first announced in April 2021 with plans to break ground in early 2022. It arrived to the Board of Supervisors public hearing two years later on April 12 with 2,719 apartments and townhouses and almost 3.4 million square feet of other development, including 2.4 million square feet of office and a hotel with up to 450 rooms. It is planned on 103 acres of property reaching into Fairfax near the Innovation Station Metro stop.
After two years of conversations, only a few concerns remain from county staff members. The developer is hoping to carry over a contribution for regional road impacts from one of two rezoning approvals on the site—Rivana is the fourth time developers have pitched a vision for the site. For the first 1,265 residential units, the number of units approved for Dulles World Center, the developer hopes to contribute $751,000 to the county government to help offset the development’s impacts on road infrastructure. Since that 2008 approval, the county’s standards for those payments has changed, now $7,000 per unit for a shortfall of $8.1 million in total.
Another is the project’s environmental impact.
The county Planning Commission in December recommended the project on a 7-2 vote, commissioners Ad Barnes (Leesburg) and Jane Kirchner (Algonkian) opposed. Kirchner pointed to the project’s environmental impact.
“Unfortunately, I think this application comes up short on the natural resources elements, and I think those things could have been addressed,” Kirchner said. “...We were talking about trying to achieve sustainability throughout the entire development, not just restricted to one small park element.”
County staff members have also raised concerns around plans for a stream valley restoration project on Horsepen Run. As planned, county staff members have warned, that project would destroy existing forest along the stream, do not include plans for reforestation, tree conservation, or maintenance, and would not fully offset or improve on conditions on the stream today. County staff members have recommended additional work such as reforestation to reestablish the natural habitat, work to remove runoff pollution in the stream, and relocating some of the associated park amenities out of the stream valley. They also noted the developer hasn’t responded to the commission members’ requests to use an external measurement system for sustainability practices.
And the developer has requested credit for $7.8 million of capital facilities impact payments to the county for building the park. However, that park does not appear anywhere in the county’s capital plans, and the county is not willing to accept responsibility for the planned park.
County officials are also pushing the developer to provide more affordable housing. Although under current zoning the developer is not required to provide any price-controlled housing, they have agreed to offer 8% of their units, up to 218, as affordable units. County supervisors have asked them to bump that up to 10%, and staff members flagged a provision in the developer’s offer that would allow them to put all of those units on the same floor of a single building rather than dispersing them through the development.
And so far, there are no plans to provide anything but rental units at the development. At least in the first phase the developer proposes all rentals, none for sale.
But supervisors, some of whom at the development’s announcement were on video praising it, were largely supportive of the project.
“Certainly we should get the best deal we can for the county. But we also have to ensure that it's a viable project, and that's a balance that is particularly important in this,” Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said. “This is an important application for Metro as we try to gain ridership, and we try to really talk about diversifying our economy… We say that we want to diversify our economy, and we do, so here’s a chance to do that.”
“We really think that this will be a catalyst for a larger development in this whole quadrant,” law firm DLA Piper attorney Brian Winterhalter said. “This is a relatively undeveloped portion of the county right now, and we think that this is absolutely the right project to kickstart development in this area in a very significant way.”
Supervisors will take the application up again at their May 16 meeting.
