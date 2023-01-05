Supervisors on Jan. 3 voted to fund a two-year study on the lasting impacts and options for reconciliation around Loudoun’s history of school segregation, along with narrowly approving a two-year pilot of county public arts program.
The money comes from the $114.6 million year-end balance leftover from the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget, about 5% of the county’s $2.1 billion in revenues that year. Supervisors dedicated $550,000 to the arts program, planning to hire a contractor to develop a countywide arts plan, set up satellite art galleries to display the county’s collection, and hire two temporary, two-year, full-time positions to curate the satellite galleries and manage a Call for Sculptures program.
Facing the toughest budget of the last two terms, supervisors remained split on funding the arts program.
“There’s a lot of private art out there. There are a lot of nonprofits that have art show fundraisers, and we do have a lot in the county through the schools and parks,” Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said. “Philosophically, I think the private sector is where art should be.”
Although the vote Jan. 3 was for one-time funding, Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said it would become an ongoing expense.
“Temporary positions become permanent positions. That's just a fact of life,” he said. “And yes, the board will have to appropriate it and it will go through a process, but this is how these things tend to happen and become a permanent fixture.”
He also pointed out supervisors will have to make tough decisions as they negotiate the next annual budget.
“I think it's good to have some public art, but is this the year of all years that we have to put a half a million dollars into this?” he said. And he said without the two temporary positions, which at $380,000 together account for more than two-thirds of the program cost, he may support the funding.
“I anticipate we're going to be haggling over every last position in the budget,” he said. “So it's a little bit, to me, unfair to kind of circumvent that, fund two arts positions—which I'm not diminishing—but I have to really weigh those against the other positions that I know that the county administrator is going to recommend to us,” he said.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman, who chaired the ad hoc committee that first proposed a county arts program and has pushed the program on the Board of Supervisors, said in discussions with Visit Loudoun she has heard visual arts were a big part of visitor experience, could attract more visitors and have seen strong demand in the county recently, such as with art tours in Leesburg.
“This not only contributes to the vitality and health of our community, but it also could be translating into numbers,” she said, pointing to the $108.9 million in local taxes generated by tourism in Loudoun in 2021. And she said in addition to contributing to quality of life, studies have shown public arts can contribute to the health of a community. A 2019 white paper authored by a group of foundations, federal agencies, and financial institutions and the University of Florida Center for Arts in Medicine summarized potential public health effects of public arts programs ranging from direct benefits, such as increased physical activity and stress-reduction, to broader effects such as more effectively communicating public health information, creating dialogue and connections in a community, and increasing access to health and social services.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) agreed, saying public art raises property values, lowers depression, and helps mental health.
“Where there's art, there's even lower crime, and so I think that the art itself give back in ways that you can count monetarily that you can't count monetarily,” she said, adding, “if we never start, we're never going to start.”
Supervisors approved the arts program funding 5-4, with Letourneau, Umstattd and Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) opposed.
The board approved the rest of the fund balance spending unanimously, including the reconciliation study. Supervisors dedicated $250,000 to that study, which is expected to bring together local historians and academics from the Virginia’s Center for Race and Public Education in the South and Georgetown University and report on the impacts of that history of segregated education, due back to the Board of Supervisors in December.
A second phase is planned to bring in people representing Loudoun’s historically Black villages, alumni of segregated schools, and descendants of the group of Black families that raised $4,000 to buy land for the future Douglass School, only to be forced to sell it to the county for $1 be ore the county would build the school. That group will gather community feedback, examine continuing institutional inequities in education today and recommend options for reconciliation. That report to supervisors is expected in October 2024.
The board’s Jan. 3 votes also directed $445,250 into the Road Renaming Business Assistance Program, for grants and reimbursements to help businesses that incurred costs as a result of the county’s push to rename roads named for segregationist and Confederate figures. Some businesses on roads like Rt. 50, which is changing from John Mosby Highway to Little River Turnpike, will have to replace materials like signs, business cards and vehicles wraps to reflect the change in their addresses.
Another $38,079 will replenish the Conservation Easement Assistance Program, a fund that helps offset the cost of putting land into conservation easement to protect it from development. Other funding will pay for projects like replacing a computerized system used by Department of Family Services which will be retired next year, upgrading security at the Office of Elections, and expenses to conduct a presidential primary election in March 2024.
Most of the fund balance, around $111.9 million, will go into the county’s fiscal reserve, capital budget contingencies, expanding plans to install public safety radio antennae on school buildings, and into the fiscal year 2022 budget to offset capital and debt service costs.
(7) comments
Here's a concept: If there is money left over, use it in the following year's budget to reduce taxes on the taxpayers. Leave it to government reps to have the "we have leftover funds, so we must find a way to spend it" mentality. Meanwhile, everyone is trying to figure out how to pay their utility bills, put gas in their car, etc.
We are the verge of recession so why are we spending one penny on anything that doesn't generate jobs and revenue. In 16 years, I've not heard one person say they traveled to LoCo for the purpose of art. They traveled to LoCo to see the Washington Football Team, the wineries and similar other entities that generate revenue. Unless LoCo is going to run a going art auction house, art in and of itself is not going to generate revenue. Fix the roads, improve the power grid, plant more trees and stop building multi-family housing (aka MFH). Bottom line, stop spending money. Remember, elections have consequences and from the dawn of time, arts have been the purview of the private sector. In other words, let wealthy sponsor the arts. As for reconciliation, it's just another "R" word like reparations. As I've said before, VA did not invent slavery and if people want reparations, get them from the descendants of King Afonso the Great of the Kongo (Kingdom in Western Africa) who in 1512 cut a deal with the Portuguese to sell them slaves. King Afonso the Great was educated, brought Christianity to the Kongo, and had strong armies that captured weaker tribes and sold them to the Portuguese.
This is a reason that those running for office in Virginia should have to publicly declare their political affiliations.
When the next election season comes, remember who promoted all of these give-away programs that didn't generate revenue and brought overcrowding to LoCo. If I wanted to live in an overcrowded area, I'd move to Downtown DC. Cash is king and when the recession hits in 2023, LoCo will wish they had stopped spending so our citizens won't be financially punished.
There's more to life than jobs and revenue. Loudoun, home of the boxy datacenters is fast becoming so ugly you might as well go to New Jersey. Let's see if we can get some art in a few spots to improve the look of things. But please, let's be demanding on the artists we hire--no hobbyists or crafters.
More money wasted why the economy continues to be financially difficult. Our BoS is out of touch with the citizens of Loudoun County.
The supervisors never tire of thinking of new ways to spend money. I'm all for Public Art. But it doesn't have to be expensive. There are many talented artists in Loudoun who'd gladly volunteer to paint an outdoor mural. Yes, the county would have to contribute a modest sum for administrative costs, etc. But nothing like the grand spending the supervisors have in mind. Please give it a break, supervisors!
You pay your doctor, plumber, mechanic but people working in the arts should do it for free? I'm guessing the county is looking for professional artist to do professional work not someone with a day job that does art as a hobby. Artist have bills just like the rest of us.
Shameful on these BoS. These are social pet projects that will have no impact on current Loudounders and is a complete waste of taxpayer money. How about returning the surplus to the taxpayer versus spending it on woke initiatives that makes the BoS feel as if they are doing something, or perhaps to be able to use for their future political aspirations. 90%+ of those that live in Loudoun today weren't living in the county during the time democrats segregated the schools. Yet, we have to shoulder the costs? It's really disgusting.
