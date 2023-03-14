County supervisors expressed frustration, confusion and distrust during a sometimes confrontational meeting with Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj about her office budget Monday night.
Supervisors voted down a proposal from Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) to strip some positions from her office and shift that funding to their own county attorney to support law enforcement prosecuting some minor misdemeanors and local ordinance violations.
Supervisors voted unanimously to add funding for one executive assistant position to Biberaj’s office. But during the course of their two and a half hour meeting on the office’s budget, supervisors often struggled to get clear or concise answers from Biberaj—even, for County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) as she was advancing a proposal to grant her office new funding.
Biberaj’s requests included an executive assistant to help manage administering the office, along with three other positions.
“Each one of my deputies actually handles a pretty active caseload, which makes it challenging for them to also be administrators of their teams,” she said.
Biberaj said those four positions would help her office modernize and digitize its files.
“In our office, we have literally physical files as far back as 2004-2005,” she said. “We have files in corners, in bathrooms and hallways, in the conference rooms, everywhere, because of the fact that they have accumulated over the years and we can't send them away until we digitize them to make sure that they are preserved.”
And she said those positions would help her fulfill one of her early promises, to begin tracking case data and statistics in her office.
“When we talk about how crime is down in Loudoun County, that's based on the reports by the Sheriff's Office to the Virginia State Police as reported by them,” she said. “So we don't have any internal data that is reliable because our system is not set up that way. It was my commitment when I first took office to make sure that we are trying to create such a system. We can't, because we don't have the resources to be able to enter those files and that information into our computer system.”
“Although we are before you here today asking for four positions, I will tell you that we will continue to come back before you and continue to ask for positions,” Biberaj added. “Because as we are seeing, there's a change in how prosecution takes place nowadays.”
Randall, while pushing to add funding to the office for the executive assistant, expressed frustration that Biberaj would not respond yes or no to her question about whether the position would stay with the office regardless of the next election—it would—as opposed to serving as a political position that would follow Biberaj herself.
“You will help yourself by just answering the questions. Ms. Biberaj, I know you don’t believe me right now, but promise you I’m trying to help you right now. Just answer the question. It will go faster, smoother, and you’re going to get more,” Randall said.
Randall also argued the office has had that position before, albeit under a different title. She said Biberaj’s argument that an office manager position is different was “semantics.”
“Oh good Lord Jesus in heaven. Help me God,” she said, speaking over Biberaj as she disputed that again. “You should stop talking right now. You should stop talking right now. You’re actually winning, stop talking.”
Supervisors voted unanimously to fund the executive assistant at a total cost of $107,648, converting a temporary position that had been funded out of savings from vacant positions to a permanent one with recurring funding.
With concern and uncertainty still surrounding Biberaj’s plans to pull her attorneys back from prosecuting misdemeanor offenses and local ordinance violations with possible penalties less than $500 and that do not include the prospect of jail time, supervisors also debated the need to step in to fill that gap.
Umstattd, an attorney, proposed supervisors remove funding for two currently vacant attorney positions and one vacant support staff position from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and place that funding with the County Attorney, one of the county board’s own employees.
“I am very concerned that law enforcement is going to be left without adequate attorney support in the courtroom for serious misdemeanor and ordinance violation cases,” Umstattd said. “The county attorney has the legal authority to hire attorneys and support staff to backfill what the commonwealth's attorney has declared she is not willing to do in General District Court, and I think in the interest of public safety, we need to make sure that these cases are fully prosecuted with adequate support from attorneys to law enforcement.”
“As I have sat here and heard, I don't think anyone up here—not a single person on this dais can say—we really understand what Ms. Biberaj’s going to do with these low-level misdemeanors,” Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin), a criminal defense attorney, said. “I certainly don't understand it. I've heard several different answers.”
“To take $500,000 or three positions from our office to direct to low level, non-violent offenses or traffic infractions, where do we all think it’s going to come from? Violent crimes, domestic violence, sexual assault. That is not what serves our community the best. That's not public safety,” Biberaj said.
Supervisors voted that idea down 3-6, with only Umstattd, Kershner and Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) in support. Randall and Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed out that by the time the new prosecution program is implemented, both supervisors’ and Biberaj’s current terms in office will be nearing their end.
Supervisor Juli E. Brriskman said the proposal was “offensive” and “anti-democratic.”
“I find it highly offensive that we would try to micromanage this office. We haven't tried to micromanage the Sheriff's Office, the Treasurer's Office, or the Commissioner of the Revenue,” she said. “If we do not agree with how she's running her office and her policy, well, then we can find someone to run against her. It is up to the voters to decide how they want to be represented in the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.”
However, the board did narrowly vote to direct County Attorney Leo Rogers to present information about the resources necessary to provide attorney support for prosecuting Class 3 and 4 misdemeanors, with Briskman, Randall, Vice Chair Koran T. Saines and Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) opposed.
“Prosecutorial discretion does not mean entire classes of offenses suddenly don’t get to be prosecuted. Prosecutorial discretion is on a case-by-case basis deciding not to pursue charges, given the totality of circumstances on a case,” Letourneau said. “And I would never attempt to get involved with that sitting up here, but given what this governing body’s responsibility is, I am interested in ensuring that Class 3 and 4 misdemeanors are still going to be pursued and that they can be adequately handled.”
Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson also said her attorneys are still receiving body-worn camera footage on physical discs, raising consternation among some supervisors. She said they will soon begin testing a system to transfer those files digitally. Biberaj said her office is already sharing those files digitally with Leesburg and Middleburg police.
Saines pointed out they had a similar discussion during last year’s budget talks, and supervisors voted unanimously for an update to the board’s finance committee on that project.
“I find it absolutely appalling that that’s not happening yet. We were told that it would not cost anything either to have it happen,” Briskman said.
They also voted 5-4 for a report on the requirements and practices for the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office’s viewing body-worn camera footage prior to arraignments or preliminary hearings—a time-consuming process Biberaj said is required. Randall, Briskman, Glass and Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) opposed the request. Briskman and Randall argued that report would overstep into another elected office’s authority.
“I don't think you've been clear in your answers. I think you've been evasive, and I do believe had you been clear, it would have been more helpful,” Randall said.
As if they're not going to approve it.
