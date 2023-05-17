The county board again has stepped in with local tax dollars where the state has fallen short, filling a $13 million gap in school funding in hopes the state government will make the schools whole later.
A Virginia Department of Education error in funding calculations was compounded by the General Assembly’s vote on a “skinny budget,” which filled the VDOE funding gap in the current fiscal year but grew it in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. That left a $13 million hole in the upcoming Loudoun County Public Schools budget. County supervisors discussed filling that gap when they passed the local budget in April, but held off in hopes the General Assembly would reconvene to finish its budget work.
But with the new fiscal year approaching, educators waiting to sign contracts, and state legislators staying home to campaign in the June 20 primary election, county supervisors on Tuesday decided to put up that money after all, still hoping the state will come through. Under the action, the county will make up whatever shortfall in state funding remains with the new fiscal year.
And according to county staff members, school district staff have indicated the difference would come out of employee paychecks. Deputy Chief Financial Officer Megan Bourke told the Board of Supervisors finance committee on May 9 that school district staff had indicated the school district would withhold planned cost-of-living adjustments to salaries until the state funding picture is clear.
The Tuesday vote also withholds that money until the school district confirms that it will return at least $3.3 million in year-end leftover funds, the estimated administrative cost of allowing collective bargaining with school employees. That is meant to ensure the School Board has enough money to fund those costs on an annual basis—the School Board had previously discussed funding those costs out of one-time year-end fund balance, a practice frowned upon by government budget officials and credit ratings agencies.
And with the county supervisors hoping to grow the School Board’s budget by giving it 60% of new revenues each year, avoiding political haggling, they also voted to increase the base budget for next year’s funding by $13 million, planning for an additional budget increase next year.
Only Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) voted against that idea.
“This is a state shortfall, and the state keeps short-falling us in all these different departments that they normally fund, and if we just step in and fill the gap very time, then they’re going to keep doing it more and more,” he said.
He also said he continues to oppose collective bargaining, and pointed out $13 million is relatively little in the school district’s $1.67 billion budget.
“If the state wants to shortfall LCPS, then the state representatives can answer to the residents of Loudoun County,” Buffington said. “And to be honest, if Loudoun County goes without $13 million for the school system, that is a little teeny drop in the bucket, and they will be perfectly fine. In years past, when we’ve given them less than they ask for, they find money. They will find the $13 millioin if we don’t fill the gap and the state doesn’t provide it.”
But other supervisors supported the motion. Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run), herself an educator, said the funding shortfall would hurt students and teachers.
“Those are the ones that would suffer, our students, if we’re not going to support them, show our educators that we support what they do, how hard that they work,” she said.
“The problem we have is that this is a cash flow issue on the LCPS side,” Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said. “If we don't make some sort of commitment to fund this money now, then they will delay this $13 million appropriation, and right or wrong, the School Board is putting this on teacher salaries.” He said that would hurt teacher recruitment and retention, already a nationwide problem. And said with the Democrats in control of the Senate, both political parties have a hand in the school funding shortfall.
“The Youngkin administration messed us up in the first place, but both parties have had months to deal with this. They have not,” he said. “So it's not make this a partisan political thing, because the Democrats that control the Senate are really the reason why they went into recess and didn't address this issue. So, let's just skip past that, and the bottom line is we need to deal with it because they didn’t.”
But Democratic supervisors argued the funding shortfall, which remains months after it was first discovered, amounts to an intentional defunding of public schools.
“This mistake by the Department of Education under Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin was made months and months, weeks and weeks before it ever came out. And so people responding to it is not the issue, the issue is, it could have been fixed when it first happened, literally, when it first happened. They chose not to,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said.
Loudoun County has the money to spend. Current fiscal year local revenues now forecasted to come in $124 million above the numbers assumed in the county budget.
Supervisors approved the item on an 8-1 vote on Tuesday with Buffington (R-Blue Ridge).
(2) comments
This is ridiculous and borders on fiscal irresponsibility. The LCPS budget is over inflated anyway. How much is leftover at the end of the year every year? What happens if the state changes course?
So if the $13 million turns out to be the usual over budgeted amount will it be returned to the BOS/taxpayers? Given this is an election year do we have to ask for disclosure of all contacts between the boards to make sure this is being done for the right reasons? :-)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.