The Board of Supervisors’ finance committee has recommended funding for a county arts program, a project to reconcile the impacts of segregated schools, and grants to help business owners affected by supervisors’ decisions to rename some roads.
The funding would come from the unspent money left over after the county government closed the books on fiscal year 2022, which ended at the end June. The county closed the fiscal year with $114.6 million unspent, representing about 5% of the county’s $2.1 billion in revenues that year.
On Dec. 13, the finance committee recommended uses for that money, such as setting aside $484,000 to replace a computerized system the Department of Family Services uses to manage clients, billing, and reporting, and which the company has said it will retire next year. Another $50,000 would go to assess and upgrade security at the Loudoun County Office of Elections, which has been targeted by election conspiracy theorists, and $443,000 for that office to cover the cost of running a presidential primary in March 2024.
Some of that money would go to projects the Board of Supervisors has approved for over the course of the last year, including $445,250 to help business owners who incurred costs such as new letterhead, business cards, signs and vehicle wraps when supervisors voted to renamed roads named for Confederate and segregationist figures, especially Rt. 7 and Rt. 50. Another $38,079 would replenish Conservation Easement Assistance Program funds, a $150,000 fund to help offset the costs of placing land under conservation easement to protect it from development.
Another $250,000 would help fund the study of the impacts today of the county’s history of operating racially segregated schools, and a task force to come up with options for reconciliation of that past.
But supervisors were split on setting aside $550,000 for a county arts program, an idea born out of the board’s latest committee-on-committees attempt to slim down the county’s multitude of citizen advisory panels. One of those, the Art Advisory Committee, recommended spending $450,000 to make the county’s art collection publicly accessible, encourage public art in Loudoun, and hire a contractor to develop a countywide arts plan.
Since then, the cost estimate has grown to $550,000. That would cover the contractor, satellite art galleries to display the county’s collection, and two temporary, two-year full-time positions to curate the satellite galleries and manage a Call for Sculptures program.
“There is so much value to art in your community, and for all the wonderful things we have in Loudoun, we don’t have either public art, we don’t have an arts center especially in eastern Loudoun County of any size, and the value of art of the community and the public cannot be overstated,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said.
But Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) and committee Chair Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) argued in a difficult budget year, the arts program is not a top priority, and worried the temporary positions would turn into a commitment to permanent positions, adding to the county’s normal operating budget. Letourneau said, “I’m just not sure they’re as critical as the other positions that are going to come up.”
“It’s pretty clear that it’s going to be really tight and that we’re going to be scraping the bottom of the barrel just for any departmental priorities. So the question is not whether I want to support the arts—it’s really ‘what are we not funding that we could be funding with this money?’” he said.
“When I think about the critical needs we have in this county, they are for housing, they are for food security, education, and to me, even though I am personally a big fan of the arts, I am not in favor of spending this much money to support it at this time,” Umstattd said.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian), who chaired the committee on committees, said, “it is time that this county invest in the arts, that can contribute to our overall health, mental health, and community.”
“We’ve got some time to think about if the short-term programs are valuable to our community,” Briskman said. “I suspect they will be.”
Committee members voted 3-2 to support the arts plan funding, with Umstattd and Letourneau opposed. They voted for the rest of the funding unanimously. The committee’s recommendations next go to the full Board of Supervisors for action.
Most of the fund balance will go into contingency funds and other fiscal governance precautions. More than $56 million would go into contingency accounts for the county and school capital plans. $15 million would go into the county’s fiscal reserve, in keeping with a policy to maintain a reserve equal to 10% of the county general fund and school operating fund. And $40 million would go into the county’s debt service fund and capital projects.
