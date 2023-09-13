The Board of Supervisor’s finance committee has recommended piloting Loudoun’s first project labor agreement with plans to construct a new government office building off Kincaid Boulevard near Loudoun County Animal Services.
The board’s Democratic majority has pushed for those agreements in county contracts. Under state law, through project labor agreements governments may require the contractor “to enter into or adhere to project labor agreements with one or more labor organizations” for a specific project.
The finance committee on Tuesday added direction to identify a road project for a second pilot project labor agreement, and to make sure the county hires a consultant with demonstrated success implementing those agreements.
Some supervisors have expressed frustration that county staff reports on project labor agreements have raised concerns about possible higher project costs, reduced competition among bidders, and possibly eliminating bids from smaller women- and minority-owned businesses, while not finding clear evidence of advantages for completing projects on time, cost savings or winning grant funding. A county staff report in January found “limited quantitative data or empirical evidence” on the advantages or disadvantages of the agreements, and concluded it was “unclear what additional benefits a PLA would provide on a county construction project that are not provided through the existing [Virginia Public Procurement Act] requirements and the newly enacted Prevailing Wage requirement.”
County staff members recommended against implementing the agreements.
“I still feel as if the predictions of how this will go are coming off very, very negative from staff,” Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said during the Sept. 12 meeting. “… We've tried to make very, very clear that we're interested in doing this, and we believe it's for the betterment of the county, betterment of workers to be paid decent wages—all those things.”
Supervisors backing the idea have sought to provide evidence of the benefits of project labor agreements, including sending county staff members a white paper from the offices of County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn).
Republicans on the board have remained skeptical.
“I do feel like this is a little bit of a situation where the board didn't like the answer, and so the board was hell-bent on getting its way one way or the other,” Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said Tuesday, repeating a concern that the county’s capital budget is already stretched by rising costs and labor shortages.
“I think it's risky at a time when our capital budget is already stretched to do anything that could potentially increase costs,” he said. “For every study that somebody could show me that says PLAs don't, I can give you three that show that they do.”
He also expressed concern that the agreement would mean the eventual contractor would hire mostly out-of-state labor, since few Virginia workers are unionized.
“This motion is going to guarantee a payday for folks who don't live in Virginia. This is outside help that is going to be coming, because it's the only way to comply with the PLA on a lot of our projects,” he said, adding he would likely request a post-hoc analysis to see where the workers for the project came from.
Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) referred to federal Department of Labor guidance that workers do not have to join unions to be covered under project labor agreements. Randall pointed to the possibility of including union and non-union labor in the project labor agreement.
“We will see where we come out. It may be at the end of this we go ‘you know what, maybe that's not where we want to go,’ or maybe ‘this was OK, this was very good,’” Randall said. “At the very least, I definitely want to see if something like this can address the issue of paying people under the table and all those types of wage theft issues that are rampant, just rampant, in all of Virginia and also here in Loudoun County.”
Staff members reported they looked through the county’s capital plans for a larger-dollar project involving a variety of trades, which would have minimal direct impact on the community if delay occurred.
The $89.6 million office building project is under design and expected to finish construction in fiscal year 2027, and is part of an ongoing county project to save money in the long term by moving county offices out of leased space and consolidate those offices into county-owned buildings. The building is planned among a cluster of other county government buildings including the Loudoun Homeless Services Center, the Loudoun County Public Schools central garage, and the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Training Academy.
County staff members are also looking toward what the terms of that project labor agreement will be, such as prevailing wage requirements, measures to prevent wage theft and forbidding strikes. Purchasing Agent and Division of Procurement Assistant Director Cheryl Middleton said writing the agreement may also require hiring outside counsel with experience in the field.
Supervisors voted 4-1, with Letourneau opposed, to make the recommendation to the full board.
So the Staff didn't tell them what they want to hear. Off with there heads!
