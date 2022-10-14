County supervisors appear open to the Planning Commission’s strategy to assert more local control over Dominion Energy’s plans for an 835-acre, 100-megawatt solar array at Dulles Airport.
At their public hearing Wednesday, supervisors advanced for action a proposal to rezone the airport land to an industrial district. Currently the land is zoned for residential, a holdover from the land’s pre-airport history, but until now the need to change that zoning has never arisen—the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is exempt from local zoning control for airport-related development. The solar array will feed into Dominion Energy’s power grid.
But supervisors sent to committee a change to industrial zoning district rules that would permit the solar array by-right. Unless they also pass that change, the solar array would only be permitted if the county board approves a zoning exception, a legislative process with public hearings and possibly proffer agreements committing to more environmental protections. Supervisors, like the Planning Commission, saw a possible opportunity to get more commitments to offset the environmental impacts of clearing more than 800 acres of undeveloped land, much of it old-growth forest and nearly 80 acres of it wetlands.
“There’s no real reason to approve or even discuss the zoning amendment if we decided as a board that we want to be able to have conditions on this application,” Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said. “What the zoning amendment does is, it removes our ability to place any sort of consideration or restrictions on this project. It removes our ability to ask for anything from this huge project.”
However, Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) pointed out the limits of local authority in Virginia. If the airports authority decided to clear-cut that land independent of a zoning exception she said it could do that without permission from the county.
“I don’t want us to think that we could save acres and acres of trees if we don’t have the legal authority to do so,” she said.
Environmental groups including the Piedmont Environmental Council and the Loudoun Wildlife Foundation have pushed the airports authority to put most of those solar panels over buildings, parking garages and parking lots. In a letter to the airports authority, they cited the authority’s own calculations that it could generate about 80 percent of the 100-megawatt plans that way.
In a published draft of a federally required environmental assessment, the airports authority reported that although those buildings and parking areas would amount to only an estimate 272 acres of solar panels, because of their construction those panels could be built more closely together than they would be in an open field.
The airports authority dismissed that option because it would preclude other plans for a small-scale 2-megawatt array in the airport’s economy parking lot supplying electricity directly to the airport. The airports authority did not consider the option put forth by those environmental groups of putting as many of those solar panels over buildings and parking as possible and also building a relatively smaller solar array in the airport’s undeveloped areas to make up the difference in capacity.
Piedmont Environmental Council Field Officer Gem Bingol told supervisors losing those 833 acres of undeveloped and would be a blow to the Loudoun community.
“We need to reduce our climate impacts immediately, but sacrificing valuable carbon sinks in Loudoun for solar arrays robs Peter to pay Paul,” she said. “In Virginia, more forested land and land with prime soils have been devoted to utility-scale solar than brown fields, poor-quality soils or developed lands. It’s not sustainable.”
Briskman said she’s under no illusions that the board can save all 835 acres.
“This is going to be a big moneymaker right there, I’m telling you, and I think that we should at least have an ability to extract some promises and some protections,” she said.
Supervisors on Oct. 12 voted 7-0-2, with Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) absent, to send the zoning change at the airport to their Nov. 1 meeting for a vote, and to send the change to the industrial zoning district to their Transportation and Land Use Committee for more discussion.
The airports authority has argued the solar array still is still an airport use and not subject to county zoning; Loudoun County Attorney Leo Rogers dismissed that argument Wednesday.
“This came in as an airport project and it was discussed as such—it is not. Even if this were an airport project, MWAA is not exempt from zoning. It is an authority created under Virginia code in conjunction with other jurisdictions. MWAA is exempt from state and local law when they operate as an airport. A generation facility like this would not be,” he said. He also pointed out that MWAA, which leases the land from the federal government, is leasing the land for the solar array to Dominion Energy, which he said is a private entity that has to go through zoning approvals on any land.
“They may have disagreed some up front, but there really is no issue here,” he said. “From a legal standpoint, they need to comply with zoning.”
The current low-density residential zoning on the airport is a holdover from the county’s first zoning ordinance, which predates the airport. In 1958, the village of Willard, a Black neighborhood of formerly enslaved people and their descendants, was condemned to make room for the airport. All 87 Willard-area landowners were forced to give up their properties.
