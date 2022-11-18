Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action.
In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity officer, but that position wasn’t hired until July 201 amid a COVID-19 pandemic-related freeze on new spending.
On Nov. 15, Chief Equity Officer Carl Rush presented the results of an extensive research project on the history of racial inequity in Loudoun County, accompanying the three-page resolution with commitments from both county supervisors and the government staff to view their decisions through an equity lens—starting with establishing a shared definition of the world.
The resolution defines equity as “a fundamental value defined as the commitment to promote fairness and justice in the formation of priorities, policies, and programs.”
“Often we talk about the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, and we talk about no looking at somebody by the color of their skin but by the content of their character, but I ask for us to go a little bit further, and to really dig deep into what he [Martin Luther King Jr.] meant by ‘beloved community,’” Rush said. “And this is one of the quotes that was from there—it says ‘this will never be a world of equality, or fairness, or human decency that leaves no room for poverty, prejudice or violence unless we built it.’ So I think that we are in a place right now, here within this county, that we are poised to build that beloved community.”
But some supervisors were dissatisfied that the report and resolution focus largely on race. Supervisors Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) and Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said the report was weak on topics like gender equity.
“I guess my only disappointment is that women always seem to be forgotten when we’re talking about equity, and yet to this day they don’t make as much as men, and they’re the ones who get abused more often in relationships,” Umstattd said. “So I don’t think the battle for women’s rights is over yet, and I would have liked to have seen more inclusiveness this resolution. But for what it does focus on, it does a superb job.”
Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) doubted the premise.
“I think when we begin to change language from equal opportunity to equity, then those are some of the concerns I have, because I think a lot of the racial issues that we continue to have in this country are largely because we continue to raise these issues of race,” he said.
“We should really be racially blind, or colorblind, ultimately,” he said.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) agreed to delay a vote on the resolution to give supervisors more time to learn and deliberate. Rather than December, supervisors are now scheduled to vote in January. Other supervisors, particularly Black supervisors, encouraged Kershner to meet with Rush with those questions.
Randall said being color-blind is not the goal.
“You cannot celebrate what you cannot see. So no, I don’t want to be colorblind. I want to celebrate different cultures, I want to celebrate different colors, I don’t want to be colorblind, I want to be inclusive,” she said.
She pointed out that in the current board’s term, supervisors renamed a spot near Claude Moore Park long known as “Negro Hill.” And she said her own son, who “got into every school he applied to,” chose to go to North Carolina A&T, a historically Black college.
“He said to me, ‘all my life I’ve been the Black kid in the school. If I just want to be a kid in school for the next four years, I have to go to an HBCU, so that’s why I want to go.’ Because being in Loudoun County, being in LCPS, being in the county and being Black is a very different experience, and I don’t begrudge anyone who doesn’t have the experience, because how would you have the experience if you don’t live in these bodies? But I do begrudge you not being willing to listen and hear that it is a different experience, and different things happen.”
Supervisors voted 8-0-1, Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) absent, to forward the resolution to their second meeting in January for action. Supervisors will set their calendar of meetings for the year at their first January meeting.
During the discussion, Kershner questioned whether racial inequality persists in Loudoun.
“In Loudoun County as a whole—and I know this is only focused on the county itself—as a whole, we’re doing extremely well,” he said. “I’ve looked at the numbers in terms of the Black and minority communities, and they are, in terms of income, for example, doing extremely well. You mentioned in your comments, for example, some issues in the schools. I would really like to see how those things in the past, which have been eradicated in large part, are actually impacting us now. You mentioned COVID, going to want to know to know exactly how that’s impacting us now.”
The Census Bureau estimates in 2021, the median household income in Loudoun Black-owned or rented households was $122,425, only 77% of the median income in white-owned or rented households, $158,963. Loudoun’s Black students continue to lag white students in on-time graduation rates and SOL pass rates, and are recovering more slowly from COVID-19 dips in scoring.
“Because I think we do see some of these discrepancies within various communities—I just don’t see them here in Loudoun County,” Kershner, a criminal defense attorney, said.
