County supervisors have cleared the way for plans to build a 100-megawatt solar array proposed on undeveloped forest and wetlands at Dulles Airport.
Supervisors had previously rezoned the land from a long-outdated residential district into an industrial district, where the 835-acre array would be permitted through a zoning exception, requiring public hearings and votes from the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors. The county government often negotiates mitigations and offsets for proposals’ expected impacts through that process, imposing conditions for approval. Although a green energy project, the Dulles solar plans have faced criticism from environmental groups who claimed it will destroy hundreds of acres of forest and nearly 80 acres of wetlands, and who pushed to build much of that array on existing structures like parking lots and garages.
But supervisors on Dec. 6 voted to allow solar arrays by-right, meaning with only administrative approvals, on parcels of at least 500 acres, giving up that leverage. It is an exception crafted specifically for the Dulles project—according to county staff members, no other industrial properties have the acreage to qualify. Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) pointed to a passage in state law allowing large and fast-growing localities to negotiate a siting agreement with applicants for a solar project.
“I think that gives the county a seat at the table to discuss how we’re going to build this solar array,” he said.
State law allows that siting agreement to include terms and conditions including mitigating the project’s impacts, payment to the locality to help with capital needs, and assistance by the applicant in deploying broadband internet. The locality then holds a public hearing and vote on the agreement before it is signed. Failure to reach a siting agreement can be considered as a reason for denying a land use approval, but cannot be the sole reason for that denial.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and Dominion Energy plan the massive solar array on the southern end of the airport, around plans for an eventual fifth runway. They also plan a 50-megawatt battery system, switchyard, and substation, and a smaller solar system on the economy parking lot directly powering the airport and new electric fleet vehicles at the airport.
Supervisors voted 8-0-1 to allow the solar arrays by-right in the Planned Development-General Industrial zoning district for parcels of 500 acres or more, Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent.
(3) comments
Wetlands be gone!! We don’t need them. [angry]
Don't ever let one of these Sups talk about "Green" again without confronting them for their vote on this. It's all talk. It's all a scam. Right here in Loudoun, is the perfect example of "we had to bulldoze the forest to save it it" mentality.
These people have zero credibility.
Go green! Who needs trees and habitat, anyway? QQ: I was driving by the new data centers near Nokes Blvd and noticed that the developer had installed dozens of "trees" along the road. These magnificent specimens were right about up to someone's knee. They cost about $0.25 each wholesale and are called whips. Survival rate will be very low in that installation. Probably 1 in 5 or 1 in 10. Why isn't Loudoun requiring a meaningful landscape investment to break up these disturbingly-ugly structures? I know, I know... it's all about increasing tax revenue in order to fund pet projects.
