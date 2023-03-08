County supervisors on Monday voted to add $1.6 million and 17 new positions to the Department of Family Services budget as the department works to fix its critically understaffed programs, including the Child Protective Services unit.
It is the second year of an ongoing effort under department director Ina Fernández to staff up the programs serving some of the county's most vulnerable residents. And she said there has been progress already.
“Last year our vacancy rate story could be summed up in two words: dire straits. This year, I'm happy to report our vacancies are in line with other agencies our size,” she said. But she said even with the department’s growth over the last year it still does not have the staffing to meet professional best practice standards—and the demand on those programs continues to surge.
Fernández said from fiscal years 2018 to 2020, the average number of referrals to the Child Protective Services hotline for child abuse and neglect investigations was just over 2,100. In fiscal year 2021, that number jumped by 550.
“We thought that was a lot. It’s nothing compared to the last fiscal year, when the number of referrals jumped again by almost a thousand, to 3,578,” she said.
She said last September, the Office of the State Inspector General examined 75 localities, reporting an average caseload of 11.8 open cases per CPS employee. Loudoun County had an average of 47 cases per worker, the highest in the state and more than four times the best practice standard of one to 10.
And she said the heavy caseloads lead to burnout and increased turnover, leading to a lost experience and more time spent training employees, exacerbating difficulties recruiting more employees, creating a “negative feedback loop.”
Loudoun County must also compete with other jurisdictions to attract a limited pool of people who are both qualified and willing to do the work required of the Department of Family Services.
“All of us are competing for the same people, and sometimes what you’ll see is people move from one jurisdiction to the other, but it’s a finite group of folks who want and feel compelled to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every holiday to really ensure the safety of kids in this community,” Fernández said.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), who formerly worked in substance abuse with jail inmates, said “give me 35 male inmates any day, than 47 cases on a CPS caseload.”
“It is really the hardest job that there [is] in this behavioral mental health field, and the things you have to see, and the things you have to deal with,” she said.
Supervisors voted 8-0-1, with Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) absent, to add $775,729 and eight positions to the draft county budget to grow the Child Protective Services Unit.
Other Family Services programs have also seen the growing demand and workloads Fernández called “untenable.”
The public benefits program, which administers services including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, child care assistance and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, has also seen a dramatic spike in the demand. From fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2022, Fernandez said, those workers saw their caseloads more than double from 696 cases per worker to more than 1,400. And she said caseloads are only expected to keep growing along with the county population and policy changes making more people eligible for assistance.
Supervisors also voted to add $819,273 and nine positions to the county budget to grow the public benefits program.
Other teams, like Family Engagement and Preservation Services, which handles cases that don’t meet the threshold for Child Protective Services intervention but still present a risk of child abuse and neglect, have also seen their case numbers increase. That program saw them double.
The department expects to ask for more staffing in future years as it continues to phase in its growth.
Supervisors also added $1.7 million and 13 positions, including three more sheriff's deputies, to the budget to enact the state legislature’s 2020 Marcus-David Peters Act, intended to establish protocols for law enforcement responding to people experiencing a behavioral health crisis. It is named for a young Black high school biology teacher who was killed by Richmond Police Department officer Michael Nyantakyi while experiencing a mental health crisis.
The county’s Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services worked with the sheriff’s office to develop the new Crisis Intervention Team Community Access Response or CITCAR unit, which includes sending co-responders along with sheriff’s deputies during busy times. The program is already rolled out in Prince William County and under development in Fairfax, and expected to begin in Loudoun on July 1, 2024, at the end of the next fiscal year.
The team also reviews 911 calls after the fact to identify behavioral health issues and connect those people with available resources. The team includes ten new Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services employees and three more Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
(2) comments
Quit spending money you drunkards!
"The public benefits program, which administers services including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, child care assistance and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, has also seen a dramatic spike in the demand. From fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2022, Fernandez said, those workers saw their caseloads more than double from 696 cases per worker to more than 1,400."
Geez. I wonder what has caused this over the last two years?
