County supervisors voted to cancel an open request for proposals for a police-directed towing and issue a different one in its place after complaints from the industry about damage to their business and possible conflicts of interest.
The county’s police-directed towing contractors respond when the Sheriff’s Office needs a vehicle moved—for example, clearing abandoned or wrecked vehicles to reopen the road. Currently, there are 11 towing companies on that list, but they are working without contracts, which expired in March 2020. And supervisors on May 16 canceled a solicitation for new bids.
Towing company owners and employees had complained about what they saw as a conflict of interest—two members of the Police Directed Towing Advisory Board, which advises county government, are towing company owners who currently take police-directed towing calls and would likely bid for new contracts under the Request for Proposals. And some other towing company owners and employees also said proposed changes to how those calls are directed would benefit a handful of companies to the exclusion of all others.
In 2021, the Police Directed Towing Advisory Board began discussing changes in how law enforcement decides who to call for towing services. The five-member advisory board includes one citizen representative, two law enforcement representatives, and two towing industry representatives. They sought to address complaints from law enforcement that some calls for a tow were not answered in a timely manner—some towing companies would sometimes turn down the request for a tow, or more often wouldn’t pick up the call.
And the wait to clear a road is a safety issue—a 2017 report form the Virginia Transportation Research Council found that 9.2% of all crashes were secondary crashes, following a first crash. The likelihood of a secondary crash increases every minute the first crash isn’t cleared from the road, the report stated.
The previous contract rotated the calls among a pool of towing companies. The new proposal, following the advisory board’s recommendation, would instead give a towing company the right of first refusal in each of four county geographic zones. Some towing companies said that would mean only one or two towing companies would get all of that business—as long as they meet the county’s requirements to operate in that zone. Nothing precludes a towing company from holding the contract for more than one zone.
“I’m not sure why this is being sought to one or two towers. I feel like you’re setting two towers up to be successful, and eight to 10 who are just going to be at a financial deficit,” Betty Beacom, of Al’s Towing & Storage, said.
Al’s Towing owner Al Leach said the previous contracts had a solution for unresponsive towing companies, but it was never used.
“In the prior contract, we had it worked out pretty good, where nobody was taken off the contract. They had a strike system—if you didn’t answer the phone, you turn down the call, you got a warning. Second time, you got suspended for 30 days. The third time, you were off,” Leach said. “That was never implemented by the sheriff’s department, and if it was, it would have solved a lot of problems.”
They called for the request for proposals to be canceled, and for the industry members of the advisory board to be replaced with representatives from companies outside the county, as is done in some other jurisdictions.
Some of the discord also appeared to stem from confusion over how the request for proposals was crafted and how contract awards would be decided. Many objected that towing company owners would be voting on whether to award contracts to their own proposals—county staff members have said the advisory board would not have any role in evaluating or selecting proposals.
Several Loudoun towing companies also organized into the Loudoun County Public Safety Towing Association.
“In effect, the Towing Advisory Board, which counts the proposed single provider as a member, has outlined a process whereby all public contracts for towing can only be awarded to a single operator through limiting the eligibility of other towing operators,” the group argued in a letter to supervisors, through state Sen. Chap Petersen in his capacity as an attorney.
The two towing industry members of the board, who have both served on the board since its creation in 2012, defended the request for proposals and urged supervisors to stay on track.
“Lots of research and time has gone into the recommendations of this RFP,” said Road Runner Wrecker Service owner David Butcher, who has also chaired the board since its creation. “It’s vetted and supported by county staff, the sheriff’s department, and the Police Directed Towing Advisory Board.”
Road Runner has been a particular target of the complaints. It is the only towing company in the pool of providers in all four county geographic zones.
“We’re only an advisory board, not making policy as suggested by others,” said Blair’s Towing and Recovery owner Rick Gentry, the other industry member.
And they argued having local towing companies on the advisory board isn’t just common, it’s a good idea.
“We are not the only ones that conduct our police directed towing advisory boards this way,” Hannah Butcher of Road Runner said. “In fact, it is a form of good practice, as our towers know the roads, the traffic conditions and ultimately the needs of our county.”
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Major Craig Schleiden said the agency is “agnostic” how the problem with poor towing responses gets solved—as long as it does.
“We want to ensure that we are getting the roadways cleared in Loudoun County from motor vehicle crashes, as well as disabled motorists, as expeditiously and quickly as possible,” he said. “So we want to make sure that the contractors that are on the tow list—rotation, however it ends up to be—are the most responsive, are getting there quickly and clearing the scene quickly, bringing the right equipment.”
Supervisors voted 5-4 to cancel the ongoing request for proposals, and to issue a new one with some tweaks: the contract should be awarded to at least five towing companies, previous performance with the county would be considered in evaluating proposals, and the calls would go out on a rotating basis in each zone. That was a proposal brought by County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).
“It’s important that we put this in a process where one company doesn’t have the right of first refusal, because they would probably never refuse, which means the other companies would not get any business,” Randall said. “So we shouldn’t make a monopoly. The board shouldn’t make a monopoly of a towing company.”
Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin), Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) and Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) voted against her proposal. Some expressed hesitation about changing request for proposals at this late juncture—or about issuing five-year contracts under a new, untested model. Kershner pushed for one-year contracts.
Supervisors also voted 7-1-1 to direct staff members to research other options for Police-Directed Towing Advisory Board members, with Buffington opposed and Randall abstaining.
The contracts don’t have a direct cost to the county budget—towing fees are billed to the vehicles’ owners.
Well, if the other tow companies stopped complaining and ponied up $5600 in political contributions to Sheriff Chapman, like Road Runner Towing did ($4600 from Road Runner and $1000 from Mr. and Mrs. Butcher), maybe they would get a better deal too!
